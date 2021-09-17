Scott Derrickson, Director of Doctor Strange, Answers Denis Villeneuve’s Criticism of Marvel

Duna’s director has been making waves with his comments about the MCU!

Yesterday, the French Canadian director Denis Villeneuve started a controversy when saying the following about the films of the Marvel: “There are a lot of Marvel movies that are nothing more than copying and pasting from others”, all while doing the campaign to promote Dune, his newest film that hits theaters at the end of the year. The statement didn’t resonate well among many fans and even some filmmakers.

Neill Blomkamp, South African filmmaker responsible for District 9 and Chappie, retweeted Villeneuve’s comments calling him “asshole*****”. However, one comment that stood out amidst all the chaos came from the director Scott Derrickson, who has worked for the Marvel Studios in Doctor Strange. Although he didn’t return to the sequel due to “creative differences”, he also commented on Villeneuve’s speech indirectly.

In your Twitter, Derrickson shared a tweet that he had done last year, saying: “As a director, I don’t speak ill of other directors’ work even if I don’t like something they’ve done. The work is hard enough for all of us, and no one is here trying to make a bad movie.” In addition to sharing, he also commented: “Time to bring this back here.”

And as if that wasn’t enough, in another tweet, he even made a more direct provocation to Villeneuve’s speech, saying the following:

“Anyone who goes around saying that movies from Marvel they’re all the same or a) you haven’t seen all the movies so you shouldn’t assume they’re the same, or b) you’ve seen them all because hey, they kind of like watching Marvel movies.”

Villeneuve’s comments are nothing new in cinema, as several other directors and artists have also criticized the Marvel Studios for the formula used in his films and for the spectacle cinema that is created from that.

Villeneuve returns to cinemas with Dune, in day October 21st. already the Marvel will have a big release later this year, eternal, which hits theaters in November 5th.

Below, see everything you need to know about Dune: