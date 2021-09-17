Second largest cargo plane in the world lands in Confins to transport a 51.5 ton part – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Anglo American/Disclosure Antonov AN-124 landed this morning in Confins

The second largest cargo plane in the world, the Antonov AN-124, landed, around 8:00 am this Thursday (16), at the Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins.

According to BH Airport, the aircraft will carry a trunnion weighing 51.5 tons from the Anglo American mining company. The operation started in Germany, went through Cape Verde and arrived today in Minas Gerais.

According to the mining company, special transport licenses were required, made possible by the company DHL Global Forwarding with the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (Dnit).

The piece composes the ball mill, being responsible for supporting the pulp load, grinding body and the weight of the mill to move one of the iron ore reduction steps.

Once the cargo has been received at the airport, Anglo American will use super cranes to hoist the equipment and begin installation in the city of Conceição do Mato Dentro.

BH Aiport informed that it is the first time, in the seven years of the concession of the company that manages the airport, that the plane has landed in the terminal.