See how much you will receive from retirement in 2022

With the rise in virtually all products and services in the country, being aware of how much you should receive next year is a good way to start financially planning. With this in mind, and with the recent release by the Ministry of Economy, which forecasts a new high in inflation, we can calculate the value of benefits paid by the National Social Security Institute (INSS) from 2022.

Increased Inflation

With the new inflation revision, the increase predicted by the Federal Government, sent to the Federal Budget Law Project (PLOA) rose from 6.2% to 8.4%. The percentage is calculated using the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

Thus, with the increase in the percentage of inflation, the minimum wage for the coming year will also be readjusted, as well as the INSS ceiling and its various benefits will be readjusted according to the new high.

It is worth remembering that the new high of 8.4% is not the final index, which may undergo a new revision, considering that in January 2022 the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) will be able to release the result of the accumulated inflation in the country this year 2021, between the months of January and December.

Impact on social security benefits

The legislation determines that no benefit paid by the INSS can be lower than the national minimum wage, thus, with the new increase in inflation rates of 8.4%, the new projection of the minimum wage is fixed at R$ 1,192.40, thus, all and any social security benefit today, which is paid in the amount of R$1,100 (minimum salary of 2021) must be readjusted to R$1,192.40 as of 2022.

Regarding the INSS ceiling, it is adjusted annually according to the increase in the INPC, thus, with the new 8.4% forecast, the maximum ceiling for benefits granted by the INSS will jump from R$6,433.57 to R$6973.99 in the year next.

Pensions with a value higher than the minimum wage, even if a few reais, are also readjusted according to the increase in the INPC, so to calculate the exact amount to be received next year, just take the amount of your benefit and multiply it by 8.4% , to arrive at the exact value, according to the current INPC.

See some simulations: