See how to get a discount on your electricity bill with a voluntary reduction

Anyone who reduces their electricity consumption between September and December this year compared to the same period in 2020 will be entitled to a discount. The program launched by the federal government promises relief on the electricity bill, which became even more expensive because of the drought in the reservoirs of the main hydroelectric plants.

The water scarcity flag is in effect, which imposes an extra fee of R$ 14.20 per 100 kWh to offset the costs of more expensive thermal plants and energy imports.

As the level of hydroelectric reservoirs continues to fall, the government launched measures to stimulate energy savings and prevent mandatory rationing or blackouts.

Small consumers, whether family or business, who manage to save between 10% and 20% on average will have a discount that will come on the bill after the December measurement. Check below the main questions and answers about the Incentive Program for Voluntary Reduction of Electric Energy Consumption.

Is the program already on?

Yes. The discount will be granted to those who manage to save energy from September to December 2021.

Do I have to reduce consumption?

No. The program is voluntary. The discount will only come to those who meet the savings targets.

Do I need to register to receive the discount?

No. The discount will automatically be granted to those who meet the program’s goals.

Who can receive the discount?

The program is valid for families in urban and rural areas, industries, commerce and companies in general that receive electricity through the SIN (National Interconnected System). Families with the benefit of the Social Electricity Tariff (TSEE) can also receive the discount.

In other words: it applies to everyone who pays electricity bills to the local energy company, except for the residents of Roraima, because the state is not connected to the system. Some public service units are also unable to participate in the program.

Companies that consume a lot of electricity and buy energy on the free market can join another voluntary reduction program, specific to the category.

What do I need to do to receive the discount?

To be eligible for the discount, you must reduce your average consumption by at least 10% compared to the months of September to December 2020.

For example: A family that consumed an average of 100 kWh per month from September to December 2020 should consume a maximum of 90 kWh in the average of the last four months of 2021. The account is as follows: 10% of 100 = 10. So, 100 kWh – 10 kWh = 90 kWh.

The discount gets higher up to the 20% savings limit (see details below).

Do I need to reduce at least 10% of consumption each month?

No. What counts is the average of the four months.

If you can’t save at least 10% in September, for example, but make up for it in subsequent months, you’re entitled to the discount.

How do I know if I’m saving enough to earn the discount?

According to Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency), electricity distributors must inform customers what the reduction target is, based on consumption from September to December 2020.

The companies will also have to inform the partial reduction calculations month by month, “in a clear and objective way”. But it is not possible to know exactly, in real time, what your economy is. See the next item for practical tips to save on your bill.

How do I save?

Some expert tips for reducing electricity consumption are:

Open the refrigerator door for as little time as possible. Leave foods spaced to find them quickly. If you’re going to be away for a long time, empty and unplug the refrigerator.

Do not store hot food in the refrigerator and avoid installing the appliance near the stove or exposed to the sun.

If you use an electric shower, take quick showers. If it’s not cold, always use the “summer” option, which consumes less energy.

Accumulate clothes for washing in the machine at once and for ironing. Start by ironing delicate clothes, which need less heat.

Don’t overdo the air conditioning.

Enjoy the sunlight to lighten the environments. Avoid turning on light bulbs during the day.

Turn off unnecessary appliances. Do not sleep with the TV on.

Choose appliances with an energy-efficient label, as they cost less.

How much will be the discount on the electricity bill?

The discount for those who meet the target will be R$ 0.50 for each kilowatt-hour (kWh) saved. For this, it is necessary to reduce at least 10% of the average consumption in the four months, and the discount applies up to a limit of 20% of the average reduction.

See the example of a family that registered an average consumption of 200 kWh between September and December 2020:

If you consume an average of 180 kWh (10% reduction), you will have saved 80 kWh in four months, and will receive a R$40 discount.

If you consume an average of 160 kWh (20% reduction), you will have saved 160 kWh in four months, and will receive a R$80 discount.

If you consume an average of 140 kWh (30% reduction), you will have saved 240 kWh in four months, but the discount is still R$80, as it is limited to 20% savings.

When will I receive the discount on the electricity bill?

The discount will come at once on the first electricity bill received after calculating consumption for the month of December 2021.

That is, you will only receive the reward for the savings in January or February 2022, depending on how the distributor measures and issues the bill.

If I save less than 10% on average, is there a discount?

No. If you save less than 10% between September and December 2021, you will not be eligible for the program discount.

If I save more than 20% on average, is there a bigger discount?

No. Savings above 20% on average does not bring an additional discount.

Do I need to save on peak hours?

No. The time you consume energy makes no difference, unless you have opted for the white rate (model used by around 60 thousand units in the country).

If you, like most consumers, pay your electricity bill at the traditional rate, you can save at any time to qualify for the discount.

But the government asks people to try to save between 6 pm and 9 pm. This is the time of day with the highest consumption, which overloads the system and has the greatest risk of power outages.

I don’t have a consumption history for the past year, can I receive the discount?

According to Aneel, consumers who have no history of consumption in the last four months of 2020 will not be able to receive the discount from the voluntary reduction program.

O UOL questioned the agency and the Ministry of Mines and Energy if the consumer who has moved can use the consumption history of the old address. There was no response until the publication of this report.