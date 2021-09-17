see the comparison of commanders at Corinthians; duo faces sunday

Next Sunday, Corinthians receives América-MG at the Neo Química Arena and will have an old acquaintance at the stadium: former coach Vagner Mancini. This will be the first time that the coach will face Timão after being fired in May.

Despite different contexts, there are those who compare the work of the two and on the weekend the captains will dispute important points for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. Therefore, the My Timon brings a comparison with some numbers of the campaigns of both.

Sylvinho took charge of the team alvinegra after the departure of Mancini and so far accounts for almost half of the games that the former coach. When hired in October 2020, Vagner Mancini had the mission of taking Corinthians out of the relegation zone. The current coach arrived at a time of reconstruction and has now gained quality reinforcements in one of the club’s best transfer windows.

The former coach was ahead of the team in 45 opportunities and won 73 points out of a possible 135 – with 20 wins, 13 draws and 12 defeats – which gave Mancini an advantage of 54.07%. In comparison, Sylvinho, who has 22 games and won 30 points out of a possible 66 – with seven wins, nine draws and six defeats – has an advantage of 45.45%.

At Neo Química Arena, this use that is no longer even, becomes even more different. Mancini’s team playing in Itaquera won 54.55% of success, with ten wins, six draws and six defeats in 22 games. Sylvinho counts more defeats (five) than victories (two), which gives him an advantage of only 30% in ten games played.

About the goal balance, Sylvinho’s is set to zero. The current Corinthians team scored 19 goals and suffered the same amount, which generates an average of 0.86 for and against per game. Mancini’s team, while scoring more goals, also saw Cassio’s goals swing more often. There were 57 goals in favor (average of 1.27) and 46 goals against (average of 1.02 per game).

During the period that Vagner Mancini was coach of Corinthians (October 2020 to May 2021), the team from Alvinegro took three routs and, for this reason, he assumed the position of third coach with the most routs suffered by Corinthians in the century. The team won 5-1 by Flamengo in their second game for the club, 4-0 by Palmeiras and 4-0 by Peñarol. Meanwhile, Sylvinho’s team still hasn’t suffered defeats for more than two goals difference (3-1 for Flamengo).

The two coaches were eliminated in the last 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Mancini fell to the team he commands nowadays and Sylvinho couldn’t beat Atlético-GO. In addition, the former coach left the dispute for the Sudamericana two rounds in advance and fell in Paulistão to Palmeiras.

On Sunday, the meeting is scheduled for 6:15 pm. Sylvinho is coming off six unbeaten games and Corinthians occupies sixth place. América-MG de Mancini, in turn, won the last two games and opens the relegation zone of Brasileirão.

