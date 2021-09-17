See which Brazilian clubs will be able to play in the Worlds if Rio becomes the host – 17/09/2021

The announcement by the city of Rio that it will apply to host the Club World Cup scheduled for December fueled debate about which Brazilian teams could play in the competition. Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Palmeiras are in the semifinals of the Libertadores and, normally, the national champion of the host country also participates. Will we be able to see two Brazilians if FIFA decides to give Rio the tournament? Not.

Item 2 of article 4 of the World Cup regulations is clear: two teams from the same national association cannot participate in the championship. If the rule doesn’t change for the 2021 edition, and it shouldn’t, if the continental winner is from the host country, the best placed in the continental championship, which, of course, is not also from the host federation, qualifies for the World Cup.

The scenarios would be these, imagining that the Worlds could be in Brazil:

1) If Atlético-MG, Flamengo or Palmeiras win the Libertadores, they are automatically in the Worlds, wherever it is played. If it is in Brazil, they will have the South American company of Barcelona de Guayaquil (EQU), which would be the best classified in the tournament if not Brazilian.

2) Barcelona wins the Libertadores and qualifies as South America’s representative at the World Cup. With the tournament in Brazil, the country would have the right to nominate a representative for being the host, its national champion. Serie A is scheduled to end on December 5th and the Worlds is scheduled for December 9th to 19th.

In other words, there is time for the 2021 champion to play the Worlds — and the CBF, for now, has no plans to postpone the end of the Brazilian Nationals until after December 5th, even with some teams with late games. The 2022 calendar will be tight as it will have to end in early November, because of the World Cup in Qatar — a tournament that will take place at the end of the year to minimize the heat in the Middle East. So don’t expect to see the Brasileirão extended.

On Thursday night, the possibility of Inter playing in the 2021 World Cup as runner-up in Brazil in 2020 went viral on social media, if Flamengo wins Libertadores and Brasileirão doesn’t end until the World Cup occurs. Sorry, Colorado fan, but that possibility doesn’t exist.

As the column showed yesterday, there are barriers for Rio to host the Worlds. FIFA didn’t like the cancellation of Brazil x Argentina for the qualifiers, almost two weeks ago, and blamed a combo of failures by Conmebol, the AFA and also the CBF, which was the host and had to watch over the protocols.

There are doubts about the pandemic, which despite being with decreasing numbers of deaths and cases still imposes some restrictions in the country, such as banning the entry of travelers from the United Kingdom – and the English Chelsea, European champion, is one of the confirmed participants of the World Cup .

The calendar doesn’t help either: the CBF has scheduled the finals of the Copa do Brasil for December 8th and 12th, during the players’ vacation. FIFA asks the host country that during the World Cup there is no competition from elite tournaments, in which the Copa do Brasil fits. There is also the possibility of Flamengo or Atlético-MG being classified for the World Cup and also for the finals of the Copa do Brasil, which only makes the scenario more cloudy.

Japan withdrew from hosting the World Cup because they couldn’t put fans in the stadiums, because of the pandemic, and the local federation would have lost. Apart from Brazil, Egypt and South Africa showed interest in hosting the competition. FIFA had a predilection for Qatar, host of the last two editions, but in December the country will host the Arab Cup and there is no way to organize both tournaments in the same period. FIFA could even postpone the Worlds to February 2022, as it did with the 2020 edition, which was in 2021, but it is not ideal because it would only mess up the calendar more.