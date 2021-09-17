See which Palmeiras players are hanging and can be out of Derby

Needing to win to recover in the Brazilian Championship, the palm trees enters the field this Saturday to face Chapecoense, at 5 pm, at Arena Condá, in a match valid for the 21st round. Abel Ferreira is aware of the possibility of losing pieces to the derby against Corinthians.

That’s because Verdão will face its rival in the next round of the Brasileirão. Alviverde arrives for the match against Chapecoense with two players hanging: Gabriel Menino and Deyverson.

Zé Rafael also has two accumulated yellow cards, but will not be able to take the field this Saturday, as he was sent off against Flamengo and will be suspended. The red card received last Sunday does not cancel out the yellow cards that the midfielder had previously received.

For now, Zé Rafael is the only sure embezzlement of Palmeiras for the confrontation with Chapecoense. Recovering from a trauma to his left ankle, Danilo has yet to train with a ball this week. The steering wheel will be reevaluated this Friday and could be another low.

With the defeat to Flamengo, Palmeiras parked in 35 points, seven behind the leader Atlético-MG. Verdão has an advantage point over Rubro-Negro, but the Cariocas have two games in hand.

