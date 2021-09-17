Selic should reach 10% amid inflationary pressures, projects BNP Paribas; IPCA will hit 9% in 2021 By Reuters



© Reuters. BC headquarters in Brasilia 08/25/2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli



By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The BNP Paribas (PA:) expects the Central Bank to raise the basic interest rate to 10% per year in 2022, in order to hold the expectations of high prices, even projecting that it will jump 9% in 2021.

According to the quarterly scenario review, the French lender expects to end 2021 at 9.0% per annum and reach 10% in 2022. The bank’s previous expectation, published in June, was that basic interest rates would be 6.5 % this year and 7.5% the next. The Selic target is at 5.25%.

“Our scenario is that the Central Bank should take the Selic to 10%,” said Gustavo Arruda, chief economist and head of economic research at BNP Paribas for Latin America, in a press interview.

“We would be more comfortable if the BC accelerated the convergence of interest rates to higher levels. If the monetary cycle takes a long time to bring (inflation) expectations down, it could end up accommodating the inflation level back to something around 4.50 %”, he explained.

The inflation target for 2021 is 3.75%, dropping to 3.5% in 2022 — in both cases the margin of tolerance is 1.5 percentage points, more or less.

For the BNP, the ideal would be for the autarchy to adopt a more intense increase in interest rates already at next week’s monetary policy meeting: “We even bet on an increase of 150 basis points, but the BC had a recent communication indicating that it has intention ( tightening) smaller,” said Arruda.

On Tuesday, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said that the institution will take Selic wherever it is needed, but will not change its flight plan for every high-frequency number that comes out. The statement was interpreted in the market as a sign of an increase of 1 percentage point in interest at the end of the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) on the next 21st and 22nd.

The BNP’s double-digit Selic projection was accompanied by a bet on sky-high inflation in 2021, with the bank raising its expectations for the hike of the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) to 9.0%, compared to 6.5 % in the scenario review released in June.

For 2022, BNP expects the IPCA to rise 4.5%, against a previous forecast of 4.0%.

At the same time that it raised the estimates for interest and inflation, the French bank lowered its projections for an increase in the Gross Domestic Product () of Brazil this year and next, to 5.0% and 1.5%, respectively. Before, BNP expected growth of 5.5% in 2021 and 3.0% in 2022.