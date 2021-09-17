Senators call STF for Alcolumbre to discuss André Mendonça’s Saturday

BRASILIA — Senators Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) and Jorge Kajuru (Podemos-GO) called the Supreme Court (STF) on Thursday to ask Senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), president of the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), guide André Mendonça’s hearing for the position of Minister of the Court. The examination of the name of the former head of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) has been stalled for two months since the nomination was formalized by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).
With the retirement of Minister Marco Aurélio Mello on July 12, the STF started to work with only ten ministers. For the senators, the embezzlement in the composition of the Court causes serious damage to the public interest because it hinders the work of the Supreme Court. As the process has not been distributed, a rapporteur has not yet been appointed.
Read more:‘Zero times zero’, says Mendonça about the probability of giving up the vacancy to the STF
“In other words, the fact that it no longer has a Minister in its composition means that thousands of facts are awaiting judgment”, they affirm.
In the writ of mandamus sent to the STF, the senators also point out inertia in Alcolumbre’s conduct, and say that the president of the CCJ cannot use his position to “postpone without any reasonable basis the hearing, especially considering that the public interest is seriously undermined because of its inertia.”
Alcolumbre has stopped the nomination process due to dissatisfaction with Bolsonaro, and he does not hide his preference for the current attorney general of the Republic, Augusto Aras, for the vacancy in the STF.
“If the Senate of the Republic does not choose or elect Ministers of the Supreme Federal Court, but only appreciates the appointment made by the President of the Republic, it is essential that there is a prompt and timely designation of a session for this purpose, once formally and solemnly sent to message by the head of the Executive Power”, point out Vieira and Kajuru.
From crack to influence on the Planalto:What Bolsonaro’s ex-wife can clarify in Covid’s CPI
It is up to Alcolumbre to set the date for the CCJ evaluation of the name of Mendonça, who this week had pressure from evangelical leaders in Brasília in favor of his name.
“The inertia of Mr. Davi Alcolumbre is characterized as flagrant and undue interference in the healthy balance between the Powers, insofar as it makes impossible the concrete production of effects that must emanate from the free exercise of the typical attribution of the President of the Republic”, argue the senators.
In the request, the senators recall another episode in which the Supreme recently had to act in the face of Senate inertia: Covid’s CPI. It was through a writ of mandamus presented by them that Minister Luís Roberto Barroso ordered the president of the Senate to install a commission, since the necessary requirement had already been met — the signature of 27 minority senators.
“In that situation, the Senate was prevented from performing its supervisory duties, while in the present case, the House of Rui Barbosa is also prevented from confirming or refusing the appointment of Mr. André Mendonça to occupy the position of Minister of the Supreme Court Federal,” they point out.
Intensified pressure
Throughout the week, pressure from senators and allies of the former head of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) for Alcolumbre to guide the argument intensified. Before the senators’ writ of mandamus on Thursday, Mendonça had an evangelical “blitz” that visited the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), and the president of the Republic — and started to meet with the former -president José Sarney to try to break the resistance within the Senate, as shown by O GLOBO.
Also on this Thursday, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ), who had been keeping a low profile in the campaign for the nominee to the STF, took the field to ask for the hearing in Mendonça. On a social network, the president’s son said that the former minister “has all the qualities to be in the Supreme Court” and that the delay “already verges on the absurd”.
“The President of the Republic nominates the name and the Senators vote YES or NO. It is already absurd for the Senate not to do its part, 65 days after the nomination. It would be shameful, once again, for the STF to decide for the Senate,” he wrote.