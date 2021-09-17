Sesa defines suspension of vaccination of adolescents in Ceará this Thursday, 16

The Ministry of Health recommended, through a technical note published on Wednesday, 15, the suspension of vaccination of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years without comorbidities against Covid-19. In Ceará, the suspension of the campaign must await the positioning of the State Health Department (Sesa). The folder informed that it holds a meeting this Thursday, 16, with representatives of the Health of the municipalities to assess the content of the note.

In the meetings of the Bipartite Intermanagers Commission of Ceará (CIB-CE), managers from Sesa and municipal health secretariats participate. THE PEOPLE found out.

In Ceará, a total of 126 municipalities started the campaign with the youngest public, with the application of the first dose of the vaccine (D1) against the disease in adolescents with and without comorbidities.

The campaign started on August 26, with Fortaleza starting the application of D1 in young people confined to bed. This week, the Capital ended the campaign on all registered teenagers to receive the immunizing agent and began the recap of those who missed the first appointment.

The start of vaccination of adolescents in Brazil was announced in July this year by the minister of health, Marcelo Queiroga. Now, the Ministry’s new text states that the Extraordinary Secretariat for Confronting Covid-19, which approved the measure, decided to suspend it based on scientific evidence.

“It will review, whenever necessary, its recommendations, based on safety data and on the evolution of scientific evidence”, highlighted the text.

One of the reasons mentioned is that the World Health Organization would not recommend the immunization of children and adolescents, with or without comorbidities.

The official WHO website points out that children and adolescents tend to have milder illnesses compared to adults, unless they have comorbidities. The text states that vaccination of the band is “less urgent than older people with chronic health conditions and health professionals”.

