Shark with ‘pig face’ is found on an Italian island

Italian navy officials found a shark with a “pig face” near the Isle of Elba, located in the Mediterranean Sea. The animal, part of the curious species Oxynotus centrina, was floating, dead, when he was identified and suggests being one of the accidental victims of predatory hunting in the waters of the region.

The images of the animal went viral on Tuesday (14) and showed a strange figure, certainly running away from traditional sharks. That’s because, in addition to the centrina having a face that resembles the face of a pig, has swollen eyes and a reddish surrounding, in addition to making a noise similar to a pig’s growl after being taken out of the water.

Interestingly, this case is not the first one about the encounter of bizarre sharks in the Mediterranean Sea, as in July 2019 local fishermen identified a naked shark, that is, one with no skin or teeth, that lived a normal life until it was taken out of the water. According to biologists, the abundant presence of fish on the European coast is possible thanks to their spiny dorsal fins and relatively large bodies, which allow them to survive in predatory fishing centers.

The Angular Rough Shark

With an average size of up to 60 centimeters in adult individuals, the rough-angled shark has a flat body length in relation to other groups and is capable of withstanding depths of up to 780 meters. In addition to inhabiting almost all the coasts of the Mediterranean, the animal shelters in areas of the western Atlantic Ocean and can be found in the north and south of the African continent, the animal feeds on crustaceans and small marine animals.

According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Endangered Species, the “pig-faced” shark is considered a vulnerable species, and its populations have been in decline for decades, positioned one notch below the standard. threatened status.