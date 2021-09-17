Singapore Zoo Makes Breakthrough Tea for Panda Bear Family

The Wildfire Reserves Zoo, in Singapore, held on Friday (10) a tea party for the family of its newest member, a panda bear.

The family caring team took advantage of the baby’s father Kai Kai’s 14th birthday to give him the opportunity to discover the baby’s sex. Watch the moment he discovers he is a ‘boy’:

About two days before the bash, which yielded Kai Kai some food and toys, the zoo’s team was already preparing for the moment of the big reveal:

The ‘little one’, as he has been called, was born on August 14th. Part of the delivery was filmed and exhibited by the institution:

Currently about a month old, the ‘little one’, as he has been called, spends most of his time with his mother, the bear Jia Jia, with whom he feeds and takes baths with his tongue. According to veterinarians, he has been growing as expected and already weighs about 1.5 kg.

Anyone who wants to help the Wildlife Reserves team choose a name for the chick can guess via the online form on the institution’s website until September 19th.

The names chosen by the jury composed of the Chinese embassy in Singapore, local government officials, zoo members and scholars will then be put to open voting. The idea is to make the final decision by November 21, when the baby turns 100 days old.