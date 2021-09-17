Skull and Bones: Leak indicates open world in Madagascar

skull and bones continues with its development, allowing some information to pop up on the network from time to time. The most recent ones are courtesy of the leaker Tom Henderson, and give some details of what will be in the game.

Among the details disclosed by him are the fact that players will have the opportunity to explore a fictional pirate paradise located in Madagascar and the Costa de Azania, which currently corresponds to the region of Mozambique. It was also mentioned that there will be the possibility to walk through these locations and interact with NPCs with third-person view, as well as participate in combat in a similar style to that of Assassin’s Creed.

Other information coming from Henderson concerns boats, and we will have five different categories (with classifications such as small and large, for example) and integrated into cargo, combat and exploration types. These boats would be obtained using plants that can be purchased on the islands during travel.