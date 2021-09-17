‘So much misery, and in the Vatican they complain about the noodles

Pope Francis made a social criticism of the Vatican this Thursday (16) during a meeting with leaders of associations of the faithful, ecclesial movements and new communities held by the Department for the Laity, the Family and Life.

“So much poverty, so much misery … I think of us here at the Vatican, who are sorry when the noodles are not well cooked, when there are people in the world who have nothing to eat,” he told those present when talking about the problems of the world and the social crisis.

During the long meeting, Francisco also took the opportunity to criticize the religious leaders who “eternalize” their functions in all kinds of organizations in the Catholic Church.

“The exercise of government within associations and movements is a theme that is particularly in my heart, especially considering the cases of abuses of various natures that were also verified in this reality and that always find their roots in the abuse of power” , said to those present.

Recalling a decree promulgated by the Holy See on June 11 this year, which intervened in the structures of Catholic organizations around the world, Francis affirmed that this movement of “restructuring” is not easy.

“And I don’t just think about these ugly situations, which generate rumors. But also about the diseases that arise from the weakening of the fundamental charism, which becomes tepid and loses its capacity to attract. The governance positions entrusted to them in the aggregations lay people you belong to are nothing more than a call to serve,” he added.

The head of the Catholic Church also commented on what he called “disloyalty”, when the leaders of entities want to serve the Church, but also money – which is not possible to do in such a position. .



