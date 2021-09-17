Solar tiles for everyone could be possible with Graphene

Graphene will be the solution for producing solar energy for everyone

During the pandemic, millions of people were forced to stay at home, which led to a brutal increase in electricity bills. But not everything was bad, as the solar energy segment in Brazil grew as it had not yet, and there could even be production of solar energy for everyone.

So much so that Brazil reached the top 10 of the countries with the most installations of solar systems in 2020, according to the mapping of ABSOLAR (Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy).

The production of solar energy thus begins to be a solution chosen by the various social classes to reverse the constant readjustments in electricity tariffs, adjustments that end up weighing on the consumer’s pocket.

Thus, new technologies begin to appear that will popularize the production of solar energy, such as solar tiles, which are produced with 100% recycled plastic components and composed of graphene, which absorb the sun’s rays, even when the day is overcast and rainy, and not compromise the ability to generate electricity, as they can store unused energy!

Graphene, the material of the future, producing solar energy for everyone

Graphene is thus the “material of the future”, based on graphite, whose largest reserve in the world is in Brazil, which led to the development of the new solar tile, benefiting graphene producers, as they needed an industrial-scale technology to be able to produce the material, which has excellent properties such as strength, lightness, transparency, flexibility and electrical conductivity.

Graphene is a strong material, about 200 times stronger than steel, lighter, about five times lighter than aluminum, and thinner, one atom thick. Now, about three million layers of graphene stacked, are only one millimeter high, so they are excellent characteristics that meet the production of solar energy for everyone, and solar tiles are a solution!

Graphene applied to solar tiles

With this technology, a house can become self-sufficient in terms of energy production, with just the installation of 4 tiles!

Each tile can generate up to 30kWh per month, with the surplus to be sold to the network, and according to the consumer’s need, this can increase the number of graphene capsules, and the tile can reach energy production up to 105kWh!

A solution that will thus take the production of solar energy for all, that is, clean and renewable energy, at a more affordable cost, to places that lack electricity.

The investment in the production of solar tiles, which produce 30kWh per month, is only 35% higher than the production of common tiles, not to mention that they are produced using high-density polyethylene using recycled plastic materials.

This new solution is still being certified by INMETRO, and will be tested in two houses with different climates. One in the southeast region and another in the southern region of Brazil! The results obtained will influence their validation and thus start the sales process to the public.