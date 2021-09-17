Sony subsidiary launches M.2 SSDs up to 2TB “Made for the PS5”

Nextorage storage comes with a factory heatsink

THE Nextorage announced its new Nextorage NEM-PA PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 NVM SSDsit’s from high speed of plenty of storage, with an option of up to 2TB of memory. As a subsidiary of Sony, the manufacturer took advantage of the release to state that its new model has already met the requirements to be used on Playstation 5, Besides own an aluminum heatsink to help keep the device very cool.

The company’s new SSDs were released earlier this week and could be purchased in two storage versions, being them with 1TB or 2TB. Like many other companies, Nextorage is launching its product focused on being used in PS5, but the performance of the brand’s new models offer a power that is even left over for that.

The 2TB version has a v.sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,300 and 6,900 MB/s, respectively, with a random read and write speed of up to 1 million IOPS. To help the SSD in its work, the Nextorage is equipping the model with a total ofand 2GB of DDR4 RAM for cache, with the model having a total service life of 1,400 TBW.



Credits: Nextorage Disclosure

The version with “only” 1 TB of internal storage conta with a slightly reduced sequential recording speed, being able to work at a speed of up to 6,000 MB/sec, with one 750,000 IOPS random read speed. both read speed and random write speed have the same specifications as the 2TB version and the model has a longevity of 700 TBW.



To support the work without any problems, the new SSDs from Nextorage comes with a factory aluminum heatsink, which promises to help a little in the device’s heat dissipation.

This is another one of several NVME SSDs “made for the Playstation 5” coming to the market, but different from its competitors, the models of Nextorage rely on Sony’s own production, which owns the brand. However, as pointed out by Tom’s Hardware portal, it’s funny the console manufacturer to release storage devices with the name of Nextorage, this because it would be much more attractive to sell them as a Sony device.

Via: NeoWin Source: Nextorage, Tom’s Hardware