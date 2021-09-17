Sormani loses his patience with Gabigol and demands an attitude from Renato Gaúcho with the attacker: “Show who’s boss”

Flamengo remains impossible under the command of coach Renato Portaluppi. Last Wednesday night (15), Mengão beat Grêmio 2-0 and qualified for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. However, those who think that the Flemish commander had no problems throughout the match are wrong.

The big problem that Portaluppi had to manage while still on the field was when the commander passed Pedro over to Gabigol during the second stage. When he saw that he would be a substitute for the 21 shirt, the athlete left the field very angry.

Who has not been agreeing with the positions of the Flamengo gunner is Sormani. During the Bate-Bola program this Thursday (16), on ESPN, the commentator asked for someone to stop at shirt 9 and stated that Renato Gaúcho has to have a more firm grip with the Mengão’s top scorer.

“It’s time for someone to put a stop to Gabriel. I’m a big fan of his, everyone knows, but we have to stop. He (Renato Gaúcho) needs to come and say: “I’m the boss here”, but not in his own way, which the player takes as a joke. He needs to pick it up and say, “You’re going to stay on the bench because of what you’ve done.” He needs to stop. Gabriel is not bigger than Flamengo. Renato needs to stop, because the board is lax, they don’t punish, they are conniving and, since the board is conniving, Renato has to act and put it on the bench, if he doesn’t accept it, he goes to the board to resolve it.”, said Fabio Sormani.

Flamengo will again face Grêmio next Sunday (19), at Maracanã, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. Mengão is 3rd place with 34 points