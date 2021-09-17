Southeast and Midwest hydroelectric dams already operating below pre-blackout level – Economy

Without rains and with high consumption of electricity, the level of the reservoirs of the Southeast/Midwest reached the lowest level, at least, since the 2001 crisis, when the biggest rationing in the history of the Brazil. In 2000, the year before the blackout, the dams had 20.8% of storage and, in 2001, already with a compulsory energy reduction program, at 21.76%. This year, until September 15th, the last data of the National Electric System Operator (ONS), the level was 18.23%.

This percentage should continue to fall until November, when it can break the 10% barrier – which represents a challenge and a greater risk for the operation of the system. In the market, the combination between consumption and low reservoirs already raises doubts whether the government will be able to balance energy supply and demand to avoid rationing, even if small, of around 5%.

Some hydroelectric plants have a water level below 12%, as in the cases of red water, Wasp, New Bridge, capsizing and Itumbiara. Together they represent a third of the storage volume of the Southeast/Midwest system, which today accounts for 70% of the entire country’s volume. But despite the difficulty of operating and the danger of damaging the turbines, some plants manage to generate at a lower level 3% – which is not ideal.

In 2017, Sobradinho reached 2.7%. This week, two plants (Ilha Solteira and Três Irmãos) appeared on the ONS website with zero storage level, which caused a huge buzz in the market. But the hydroelectric plants continued to function. The operator explained that the storage percentage was associated with a limit quota stipulated by National Water Agency (ANA) for the waterway Tietê-Paraná don’t stop. In other words, there is still a slack for the plants to operate.

THE Coordinator of Management and Market Intelligence at Safira Energia, Juliana Hornik, states that the problem is the result of nearly ten years of below-average rainfall. To be able to return to the level of the past, the plants need an expressive volume of water. In the basin of the big River, for example, it would be necessary to rain more than twice the average to improve the situation. According to her, although the expectation is that the rains will start in October, the recovery of the reservoirs would only start in December and in January it would already have to be 20%.

The concern is whether the country will get there without rationing or blackouts. The current crisis is cutting edge, that is, at certain times of the day, the energy generated may not be enough to supply all consumers at the same time. For this reason, the government launched the voluntary reduction program so that companies could shift consumption from peak hours to moments of lower consumption.

The offer made by companies to reduce demand reaches something around 237 MW, but it is not yet in practice. But it’s not much in front of the need for Parents, 4,000 MW, whether from new energy or from reduced demand. Despite this, yesterday the ONS announced that the load of the National System should have an increase of 0.4% in September, according to data for the week of September 11th to 17th. The previous forecast was for a decline of 0.2%.

On the supply side, the second largest thermal plant in the country was inaugurated yesterday, with 1338 MW, which will greatly reinforce the system. It is expected that another 400 MW of biomass thermal will also come into operation in the next few days. But the sum of all the projects and the reduction in demand is still barely close to the need. “In fact, we are already on rationing because the government has already asked to reduce consumption and has sharply increased the price of energy,” he says. Sergio Leitão, executive director of Instituto Escolhas – an association that debates sustainability issues.