SP follows with the lowest average cases of COVID-19 of the year

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths fell up to six times compared to the peak of the second wave

The daily average of new deaths verified in September is also the lowest of the year so far. Until today (16), the calculation is 123 deaths per day, a number that was four times higher in June, when the average was 543 daily.

The data show that the decline in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in COVID-19 is a concrete and sustained fact over time. This improvement in indicators is the result of the success of the vaccination campaign, which reduces the worsening and mortality caused by the disease.

The number of hospitalized is also almost six times smaller than the peak of the second wave, when it reached more than 31,000 critically ill patients in hospital care. Today (16), there are 5,412 people hospitalized, totaling 2,611 in Intensive Care beds and 2,801 in the ward. The occupancy rate of ICU beds in the state today is 32.7% and in Greater São Paulo it is 38.7%.

Understand E-SUS Changes

The statistics for mild cases of COVID-19 reported in E-SUS were impacted since DataSUS made changes to the API (Application Programming Interface) that changed the outcome of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and affected the dynamics of data extraction. There has been no change in relation to SIVEP, the system where cases of admissions and deaths are reported.

The new E-SUS API was released on September 8 by DataSUS, and from then on the technical teams worked on adapting the processes.

With the change, 22,678 cases are now accounted for in the balance sheet, in addition to those previously available in the E-SUS, which are related to notifications between March and July. All were computed on this September 16th and, even so, the statistics had no reversal of the downward trend.

With this inclusion, the balance accumulated throughout the period is now 4,325,189 cases. Of this total, 4,105,705 had the disease and are now recovered, and 446,259 were hospitalized and discharged. There were also 147,811 deaths.

Data updated on 09/16/2021 – 6:30 pm.