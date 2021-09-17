Special Secretary Says Government Expects Bolsa Família at R$300 in November and December | Economy

The special secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Bruno Funchal, said this Friday (17) that the government plans to increase the average benefit of Bolsa Família from the current R$189 to around R$300 in November and December of this year. year.

For this to be possible, he said, President Jair Bolsonaro signed this Thursday (16) a decree to raise, by the end of 2021, the rate of the IOF – Tax on Credit, Exchange and Insurance Transactions or related to Bonds or Mobile values.

In addition to increasing the value, the government informed that the increase in the IOF will also increase the number of benefited families to 17 million. Currently, 14.6 million families receive the benefit.

“Finishing emergency aid [em outubro] falls on the new program, in the last two months [de 2021]. It has the compensation for November and December, that’s why the IOF was edited. For compensation for Brazil Aid [novo programa social, que entrará no lugar do Bolsa Família] of R$ 300”, declared Funchal in an event broadcast over the internet.

The Bolsonaro government has been looking for a way to boost the value of social benefits. In addition to compensating for the end of emergency aid, the president wants to try to contain the fall in his popularity with the population, in order to have a chance of re-election in 2022.

A Datafolha poll released on Thursday (16), showed that Bolsonaro has 53% disapproval, a negative record in his government.

For now, only December and November

The government’s challenge is to be able to increase the value of the social benefit without blowing up public accounts, which are already at the limit because of the economic crisis.

According to the secretary of the Ministry of Economy, the increase in the IOF is used as a source of funds to increase the Bolsa Família only in the last two months of this year.

For the extended benefit to be maintained in 2022, he said, it is necessary to promote a change in the payment schedule for precatório and also approve changes in the Income Tax.

Funchal explained that the change in court orders will allow the opening of a space in the spending ceiling (rule that limits the growth of most expenses to the inflation of the previous year) and added that the reform of the Income Tax, already approved by the Chamber and in analysis by the Federal Senate, will provide a “source of funds” to fund the new social program.

The court orders are debts of the Union with individuals, legal entities, states and municipalities recognized in final court decisions. The Ministry of Economy was informed by the Judiciary that the precatório will add up to R$ 90 billion in 2022, compared to the R$ 55 billion budgeted this year.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes stated that he sees difficulties in creating a “feasible” social program without the changes in the precatory rules and, because of that, he made this Wednesday (15) a “desperate request for help” to the presidents of the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco, and the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux.

Secretary Bruno Funchal, from the Ministry of Economy, said this Friday that it is necessary to face the problem of the increase in court orders in 2022, and assessed that there is a willingness of all the Powers of the Republic (Executive, Legislative and Judiciary) to deal with the matter .

He said that another proposal that has been discussed, formulated by the National Council of Justice (CNJ) – which could reduce, from the current R$ 89 billion to around R$ 39.9 billion, the total value of court orders that the federal government will have to pay next year – may be an alternative. The idea is to establish an annual payment limit, corrected for inflation, to make the federal government’s budget predictable.

The special secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy was not in favor, however, of removing the precatories from the spending ceiling, another proposal under discussion.

“We think it’s very sensitive to make this type of movement. For us, moving the ceiling is worse, it’s very risky. That’s why we accept our proposal or that of the CNJ, which creates a harmonized limit with the ceiling for this expense mandatory,” he concluded.

For the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), a body linked to the Federal Senate, there would be room in the Budget to pay the precatório (judicial sentences) and make an expansion, even if more modest, of the Bolsa Família in 2022 without having to change the current rules .