Sport lives a decisive moment in the search for reinforcements for the final stretch of Serie A | sport

Under restructuring – especially after the arrival of coach Gustavo Florentín -, the Rubro-negro hit the hiring of midfielder Nicolás Aguirre and should bring up three other names over the next few days.

The club’s expectation is that Nicolás Aguirre arrives in Recife by next week. The Argentine acts as a second defensive midfielder and has been without a club since leaving Atletico Tucuman, in July this year.

In addition to the midfielder, the Rubro-negro is still working for the arrival of attackers and alternatives on the flanks – considering that the team only has the home silver Juba and Ewerthon as original options to replace the holders Sander and Hayner.

Since the change of directors, Sport had the return of the base side’s youngsters – who were loaned to Serie B clubs – and made four signings. Case of midfielders Hernanes and Everton Felipe, defender Pedro Henrique and goalkeeper Saulo. Only the last one has not debuted.