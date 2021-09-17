Starbucks confirms new 150 m² store in Curitiba mall

The North American Network Starbucks confirmed this Thursday (16), the opening of a new unit at the Pátio Batel mall, in Curitiba. It will be a large store with 150 m², on the second floor, and services will start in December. The cafeteria had already announced three stores, in the Mueller, Jockey Plaza and Palladium malls.

READ TOO:

> Five curiosities about Curitiba that even the native Curitibano will know how to tell

> Three chapels to visit in Curitiba that offer peace, tranquility and culture

> Circo da Cidade will have a show open to the public this Saturday in Curitiba

The brand, created in 1971, had the purpose of serving only freshly roasted and ground beans, but with the new chairmanship of Howard Shultz in the 1980s, the store was transformed into a coffee house, with the intention of providing customers with a place cozy, with a focus on keeping customers in the space, so they can work with their laptops while sipping coffee. This continues today.

The menu of the new store has not yet been released, but it should follow the brand’s standard in Brazil, which has options such as Starbucks Frappuccino de brigadeiro and other coffees from producers all over the country and the world. There are also fast food options such as sandwiches, salads, snacks and sweets and other beverages such as teas and juices.

Web Stories