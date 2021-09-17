Starbucks opens first store in Rio Grande do Sul

Starbucks debuted this Thursday (16) its first store in Rio Grande do Sul, in partnership with SouthRock, the brand’s licensed operator in Brazil.

The store is located in BarraShoppingSul, in Porto Alegre. It will be open from Monday to Saturday, between 10 am and 10 pm, and on Sundays, from 11 am to 9 pm.

Starbucks plans to open five more stores in the state by the end of 2021, which will be located at ParkShopping Canoas, in the city of Canoas; three at Salgado Filho International Airport and one at Rua dos Andradas (Porto Alegre Center).

With these six stores, the company intends to employ around 80 partners (collaborators) from Rio Grande do Sul and generate around 360 indirect job opportunities.

“We are excited to open our first Starbucks store in Rio Grande do Sul and share our passion for coffee with the local population, who build on Porto Alegre’s exclusivity and tradition, while creating job opportunities,” said Claudia Malaguerra, CEO of Starbucks in Brazil.

“We are eager to connect with the community and build meaningful relationships with our Gaucho customers while looking to an exciting future in the state,” he added.