Starbucks opens first unit in RS and confirms three at Salgado Filho Airport

The first unit of the American network of Starbucks coffee shops is already serving the brand’s iconic drinks in Rio Grande do Sul. The branch began operating this Thursday (16) at BarraShoppingSul, in Porto Alegre.

Another novelty for lovers of drinks, snacks, sweets and brand environments is that Salgado Filho International Airport will have three units until December. The information was passed on by note by SouthRock, the brand’s licensed operator in Brazil.

With the three at the airport, there will be six points in total. Siding placed on the storefront of the Zona Sul mall, at the end of August, had already attracted attention for the debut soon.

“With these six stores, the company intends to employ around 80 partners (collaborators) from Rio Grande do Sul and generate around 360 indirect job opportunities”, says the

In the same note, the general director of Starbucks in Brazil, Claudia Malaguerra, spoke about the enthusiasm for opening the first store. “We are eager to connect with the community and build meaningful relationships with our Gaucho customers while looking to an exciting future in the state,” said the executive in the statement.

BarraShopping branch occupies an area of ​​100 square meters on the Jockey level. Photo: Starbucks/Disclosure

At BarraShoppingSul, the store is on the Jockey Floor and generated 14 jobs. One of the attractions in the decoration is an artistic panel in an area of ​​100 square meters. In addition to drinks and snacks, patrons will have access to the Starbucks Rewards loyalty program, with benefits, and mobile ordering services, whose date of operation has yet to be set, said SouthRock.

The cafeteria is open from Monday to Saturday, between 10 am and 10 pm, and on Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm.

In the announcement of the installation plans in the State, representatives of the network and of the partner informed that each store, with an average size of 150 square meters, has an investment of around R$ 1.5 million and will open 12 jobs.

Another projection is that it is intended to open 20 points in the next few years in various locations in Rio Grande do Sul.

The installation at Galeria Chaves has no date yet and could be in October. The expectation was September, but it ended up being postponed. Work has already begun to adapt the space to the cafeteria’s layout and equipment requirements. An elevator is being installed in the connection between the ground floor and the basement and the structure had to be reinforced. The store will have two levels, on Rua dos Andradas and on the first floor, like a mezzanine.