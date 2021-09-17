State survey shows 65% drop in covid-19 cases in recent weeks | Rio de Janeiro



Vaccination accelerates and indicators fall – Reginaldo Pimenta / Agencia O Dia

Rio – A survey released by the State Government, this Wednesday, revealed a drop of 65% in diagnoses and 38% in deaths as a result of covid-19, in the second half of August. The data compares records for epidemiological weeks 35, which runs from 29 August to 4 September, with week 33, which runs from 15 to 21 August.

According to the technical committee of the State Department of Health (SES), the state applied 3,132,597 doses of vaccines against covid-19 in the last month, from 14 August to 14 September. With this, the cities together reached the mark of 82% of the population of Rio de Janeiro vaccinated with the first dose and 44% with full immunization.

“This acceleration in the immunization campaign has been preponderant for the reduction of early indicators and, consequently, for there to also be a reduction in cases and deaths, which is our main objective”, analyzes the Secretary of State for Health, Alexandre Chieppe. The municipality of Rio de Janeiro, where most of the SUS health units are concentrated, has also shown a reduction in rates. Until this Wednesday (15), the capital registered 30,625 cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) in epidemiological week 35, 44% lower than recorded in week 33, when 54,739 had been diagnosed.

According to the survey, in week 35 (August 29th to September 4th) 6,090 new cases of covid-19 were registered, while in week 33 (August 15th to 21st) the number was 17,661. In deaths, the records were 662 in week 33 and went to 409 in 35, which represents a drop of 38%.

Indicators are also positive in admissions for diagnosed patients. In week 33, the number was 1,693 in seven days, dropping to 987 in week 35. This represented a reduction of 41%. There was also a 29.5% drop in admissions for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG).