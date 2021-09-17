Study Finds Probable Cause of Alzheimer’s Disease

A new study led by Curtin University has discovered a possible cause for the development of Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive and degenerative condition. Published in the journal PLOS Biolog, the article reveals that the leakage of blood particles with toxic proteins to the brain can be the trigger for dementia.

“Although we already knew that the hallmark of people living with Alzheimer’s disease was the progressive accumulation of toxic protein deposits within the brain called beta-amyloid, researchers didn’t know where amyloid originated, or why it originated. deposited in the brain,” said author and professor John Mamo.

“Our research shows that these toxic protein deposits that form in the brain of people living with Alzheimer’s disease likely leak into the brain from particles that carry fat in the blood, called lipoproteins,” he explained.

According to the expert, the discovery will help both in the prevention and in the treatment of those who have Alzheimer’s disease.

“This ‘blood-brain pathway’ is significant because if we can control the levels of lipoprotein-amyloid in the blood and prevent its leakage to the brain, it opens up potential new treatments to prevent Alzheimer’s disease and decrease memory loss.”

To arrive at the results, the team of scientists carried out tests on mice, a type of genetic engineering that made the mice produce the amyloid, thus being able to follow the protein’s path.

“As we predicted, the study found that mouse models that produce lipoprotein-amyloid in the liver suffered brain inflammation, accelerated brain cell death and memory loss,” said the professor.

“Although more studies are needed, this finding shows that the abundance of these toxic protein deposits in the blood can potentially be treated through a person’s diet and some drugs that can specifically target amyloid lipoprotein, thus reducing risk or slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s disease,” concluded Mamo.

For Alzheimer’s WA President Warren Harding, the discovery could have a significant global impact for millions of people living with Alzheimer’s disease.

“In Australia, approximately 250 people are diagnosed with dementia daily, adding to the staggering half a million Australians already living with dementia. Without significant medical advances like the discovery made by Professor Mamo’s team, it is estimated that the number of Australians living with dementia will exceed one million by 2058. This has a significant impact on families, caregivers and communities. “

Mamo and his team received an award for the most innovative and potentially transformative research for this and other studies on Alzheimer’s. The team of experts continues to work on other research and clinical trials on the disease.

