Study that concealed deaths of Prevent Senior was requested by Bolsonaro, denounces senator





Senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), a member of the CPI of Covid, stated that the documents held by the commission attest that the board of Prevent Senior, accused of concealing deaths resulting from Covid-19, was in a hurry to carry out studies with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to send the results to President Jair Bolsonaro.

in conversation with capital letter, the congressman, who is a doctor, classified the episode as a “banalization of life” by the group that, in addition to the health plan, runs the Sancta Maggiore hospital.

CPI senators received a dossier with information that Prevent Senior had concealed deaths from patients who participated in an efficacy study of the use of chloroquine against Covid-19.

“They decided to treat the patients with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, without authorization from Conep [Comissão Nacional de Ética em Pesquisa] and without communicating to Anvisa. Conep ordered it to stop and they continued doing it. The result is that they determined that all patients should take [a medicação]”, revealed Alencar.

“They forced the doctors to follow this protocol, in a lack of responsibility towards their policyholders,” he added.

According to the senator, the commission “has overwhelming evidence” of what happened. “For example, of the patients admitted with Covid at the Sancta Maggiore hospital, 39.4% died. In Albert Einstein, of those hospitalized with the disease, 10.4% died. They experimented with patients using ineffective medicines for severe cases of the disease, which is viral pneumonia”, he explains.

Also according to the congressman, the study was made to be sent to Bolsonaro. “Including, asking to hurry to see the patient soon because the president had asked [os estudos]”, denounces.

Alencar also reveals that, according to the documents, the hospital’s internal procedures were incorrect. “The board called the contractors and established: ‘I want obedience, loyalty and silence from what is happening here.’ They took away medical autonomy. Some professionals work without personal protective equipment”.

The senator uses as an example the death of the mother of businessman Luciano Hang, who is linked to Bolsonaro. “Luciano Hang’s mother went there with Covid-19 and the death certificate does not show the disease. Says he died of sepsis, diabetes mellitus and kidney failure. The certificate should have Covid-19, with viral pneumonia and who developed complications, but they don’t even mention it. There was under-notification”.

