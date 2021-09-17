Systemic failure on Magalu’s website generates product offers for R$ 0.01; retailer explains mistake

SAO PAULO – The website of retailer Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) showed a “bug” in the early hours of this Thursday (15) and began offering bed linen for just R$ 0.01.

Users on Twitter share photos of the products and celebrate “the discount”.

However, in fact, an error occurred. In a note, the company explained that it identified an “atypical sales movement generated by a systemic failure in the registration made by a seller, which resulted in the offer of products at R$ 0.01, clearly below the market price – which characterizes an error crass”.

According to the company, as soon as the error was identified, the product was taken off the air and sales were cancelled.

100 most influential people of the year

Businesswoman Luiza Helena Trajano, owner of Magazine Luiza, joined the select list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2021, by the American magazine Time, released yesterday. Trajano is the only Brazilian to figure among the prominent personalities this year for the publication — President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) was left out.

The profile that narrates the businesswoman’s trajectory was written by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (2003-2010). The names of Trajano and Lula have already been aired as a possible ticket for the 2022 presidential election.

But Lula himself, in an interview given in April of this year to journalist Reinaldo Azevedo, said that given the career of the businesswoman built in the private sector, she would hardly accept running in the elections. “I don’t believe she’s going to mess with politics,” he said.

In Trajano’s profile published in Time, Lula highlighted that the businesswoman managed to turn Magazine Luiza, which started as a single store in 1957, into a retail giant. And that this happened within a business ecosystem still dominated by men. “It is a great achievement – ​​one among many,” Lula wrote.

The former president also pointed out that, throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Trajano created a platform to help small businesses adapt to digital commerce. It was also, according to Lula, an important voice for the encouragement of vaccination against the coronavirus, even in the face of official attacks against available immunization agents.

Lula also stated that Trajano is an important defender of equality in creating the “Women of Brazil”, a non-partisan group of more than 95,000 women who work to build “a better society, and support victims of domestic violence”.

Trajano’s profile also highlighted the effort in diversity and inclusion initiatives within Magazine Luiza, with the launch of the trainee program for black professionals.

“In a world where billionaires burn their fortunes on space adventures and yachts, Luiza is dedicated to a different kind of odyssey. It took on the challenge of building a commercial giant while building a better Brazil,” wrote Lula.

