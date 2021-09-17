Tallest man in the country will have to amputate his leg to contain disease

Joélisson Fernandes da Silva, the tallest man in Brazil, at 2.39 meters, will have to amputate his leg to contain an infection in his right foot. The information is from the UOL portal.

Known in Paraíba as Ninão, the 36-year-old man who lives in Assunção, in the interior of Paraíba, has suffered from a disease called osteomyelitis in the foot bone for more than four years.

In an interview with UOL, Ninão said that the pain prevents him from working, walking and having a normal life. He is currently using a wheelchair to get around.

Credit: Reproduction/Facebook/Giant Ninão Tallest man in the country will have to amputate his leg

The decision for surgery was made together with the family. “My whole family and I have sat down and talked about what’s best for me. I’ve been in this situation for 4 and a half years without any improvement”, he said.

He managed to raise the funds to perform the surgery with the help of influencers from the city and a deputy.

After the procedure, Ninão must wear a prosthesis made for her size. He has already started an online campaign to raise money to pay to cover this expense. The vaquinha no Voa has already reached R$35,000, but the goal is to reach R$150,000.

Credit: Reproduction/Facebook/Giant Ninão Nine number 60 pants

osteomyelitis

Osteomyelitis is a bone infection that can cause pain. It can either start in the bone exposed to germs or travel through the bloodstream to reach the bone.

Smokers and people with chronic illnesses such as diabetes or kidney failure are at increased risk of developing osteomyelitis.

Most people need surgery to remove affected areas. After surgery, strong intravenous antibiotics are often given.

Signals and symptons

According to the Mayo Clinic, osteomyelitis sometimes does not cause symptoms, when they do appear, however, they are difficult to distinguish from other problems. Some of the signs include fever, swelling, heat and redness in the area of ​​infection, pain and fatigue.