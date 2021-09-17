Tardelli is out of the game against Ceará and Santos clarifies the attacker’s situation; Fish fans support the top scorer

Last Tuesday, Peixe was eliminated from the Copa do Brasil after losing 1-0 to Athletico Paranaense. Like any defeat, even more so with the elimination of competition, the effects are indigestible and cause a lot of criticism. However, some Santos fans went over the limit and ended up overflowing through threats against forward Diego Tardelli, who was ambushed after being chased.

The situation generated a bad atmosphere among the fans, as most do not agree with acts of violence and, therefore, the concern that acts of terrorism could reverberate in the attacker’s beginning of the journey in the Vila. However, as Tardelli was out of the list that will face Ceará, next Saturday (18), at Arena Castelão, many thought that the cut had something to do with the confusion.

However, Santos’ management, realizing that its planning needed to become transparent, due to the regrettable fact involving its 99 shirt, soon tried to make clear the reason for the absence. In a poll by journalist Lucas Musetti, it was found that Diego Tardelli follows a physical conditioning schedule. Within this schedule, it was already planned that the striker would act for a few minutes against Athletico-PR, and that he would be preserved from the match against Ceará. Thus, the player returns to the duel with Juventude, on September 26th.

As for acts of vandalism, Peixe was emphatic in condemning the attitude, in a statement, the club said: “On the episode that occurred during the night with the player Tardelli and other members of the cast, with threats, pursuits, ambushes and acts of depredation, Santos FC vehemently repudiates the attitude of vandals disguised as fans and emphasizes that it will give all its support so that legal measures are adopted for the recognition and punishment of aggressors.The Club does not recognize these people as fans, but as bandits . The fans have the right to protest about the results, as long as in a civilized manner.”