Tatá Werneck rents the house of actor Marcello Antony after a roof problem

Tatá Werneck, 38, said he moved temporarily to the house of actor Marcello Antony, 56, after having a problem with the roof of his house. With him living in Portugal, the presenter rented the residence for a period.

The house remains all with the furniture and decoration of the actor’s family, including pictures of his children. She played conversation with Antony’s family portraits.

“I saw now that there are articles about Clara’s room. I’m in a house I rented from Marcelo Antony, the room belongs to his children. There’s even a picture frame for the children here, we even say good morning and good night always,” she said.

The presenter also said it was a little confusing for her daughter, Clara Maria, 2, to see photos of other people in the photo frames. “This whole house belongs to Marcelo Antony. Clara goes by the photo frames every day and says ‘no daddy’. Because she pointed out saying daddy and we had to explain that in this case it was Marcelo Antony”, joked the presenter of the “Lady Night”.

I saw now that there are articles about the whites’ room 🙂 I’m in a house I rented from Marcelo Antony 😬 the room belongs to his children. There’s even a picture frame for the kids here 🙂 we even say good morning and good night always ❤️ — Tata werneck (@Tatawerneck) September 16, 2021