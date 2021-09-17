Taxation of ANS’s list protects consumers, says Salomão

The submission of the health plan user to an exhaustive list of procedures does not privilege any of the parties in this contractual relationship. Instead, it protects consumers by guaranteeing access only to reliable medicines and treatments, as well as preventing them from being held hostage by the notably economic interests of the supply chain.

For Minister Salomão, taking the role of the ANS as an example can generate a harmful imbalance for the sector and for users of health plans

Gustavo Lima/STJ

With this understanding, Minister Luis Felipe Salomão proposed to the 2nd Section of the Superior Court of Justice that it adopt the understanding according to which the list of procedures of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) is exhaustive.

The proposal was made in the judgment of two embargoes of divergence in order to pacify one of the most relevant points of disagreement between the groups that judge Private Law: the definition of the possibility or not of a health plan refusing the cost of treatment recommended by doctors to their patients.

The rapporteur’s proposal is enshrined in the 4th Panel of the STJ: the list is exhaustive, a condition that can be mitigated in exceptional situations, provided that they are based on technical opinions and do not jeopardize the balance of the contract.

The other line of understanding is that of the 3rd Panel, for whom the list is merely an example, which makes any refusal to pay for the treatment of a disease covered by the contract abusive.

As the votes are unanimous in each class, the tendency is to prevail the position of the 3rd Panel, since the presidency of the 2nd Section — which brings together the ten ministers who judge matters of Private Law — is exercised by Minister Antonio Carlos Ferreira, member of the 4th Class and that only votes in case of a tie.

So far, only Minister Salomão has voted. The trial was interrupted by a request for a review by Minister Nancy Andrighi.

The judgment will determine whether the health plan can refuse the cost of treatment recommended by doctors to patients

reproduction

Consumer protection

The rapporteur’s vote proposed, based on the provisions of the Law for the Introduction to the Rules of Brazilian Law (Decree-Law 4.657/1942), a consequentialist view on the subject, mainly because it is sensitive and, as it deals with a fundamental right to health, it also has the potential to unbalance a relevant market.

For Minister Salomão, electing the ANS list as an example denies the force of several provisions of the Health Plans Law (Law 9,656/1998), especially the one that gives ANS the legal competence to draw up a list of mandatory minimum coverage as a reference to operators (Article 10, paragraph 4).

This position — which understands the list as an example — ends up standardizing all plans, forcing them to provide any prescribed treatment. Thus, it prevents the contractual provision of other coverage, restricts free competition and hinders the access of the most popular classes to these services, since it makes the consumer hostage to the economic interests of the market.

“Were the list merely illustrative, its function would be distorted, and the price of coverage could not be defined in the face of an indefinite or flexible list of procedures. The damage to the consumer would be inevitable”, pointed out Minister Salomão.

“If this regulation is disrespected, there are two things: either it would overload users, with the consequent passing on of costs to the final price, preventing greater access for the population; or it would make the economic activity developed by operators and insurers unfeasible”, he pointed out.

He also said that, by defining the list as an example, the Judiciary extends without limits the coverage of risk by operators, who are prevented from forecasting costs. “There is no duty to provide any and all coverage claimed by health plan users”, according to the rapporteur.

Minister Nancy Andrighi asked to be seen after the rapporteur’s vote in the 2nd Section of the STJ

Gustavo Lima/STJ

Exceptions

The vote also indicates that this list rating can be mitigated, as long as the present exceptional situation is supported by technical arguments (mainly from the NatJus, technical support centers created by the CNJ) and without the risk of unbalancing the contract. The aim is to prevent access for one from being a barrier to others.

In the two embargoes of divergence judged, Minister Salomão made it clear how this would work. In one of them (EREsp 1,886,929), the exceptionality is present. The author of the case is a patient with severe depression and schizophrenia, with medical recommendation for transcranial magnetic stimulation.

The treatment is recognized by the Federal Council of Medicine and there is a technical recommendation note issued by NatJus, especially since the patient has not responded to other previous therapies, such as antidepressant medications.

In the other case, (EREsp 1,889,704) the exceptionality was not recognized. The patient is an autistic child who asked in the action that the plan pays the therapy by the ABA method, which is extremely expensive and, however, without scientific evidence of superiority in relation to conventional therapy, according to a statement by NatJus.

Basic plan

The lawyer Marcio Costa, from Unimed — the target health plan operator in both processes — highlighted that the company’s operation is mutualistic: it depends on the predictability of expenses and risks to sustain itself.

Therefore, it classified as “illogical” a basic reference plan that guarantees any and all treatment. And he pointed out that the role of ANS does not remain frozen in time. Instead, recent changes have streamlined the update process, which is now done permanently, with a maximum period of 120 days.

“ANS resolutions protect users so that a broad range of minimum coverage is ensured, while preventing the individual interest of a contractor from unbalancing the established commutativity, to the detriment of other contractors linked to the common fund,” he said.

to the lawyer Ana Basilio, which also represents the operator, making it mandatory for companies to cover procedures outside the scope of the ANS will make the plans expensive, amplifying social problems that already exist in the country. “The plan that was basic to serve at low cost, will invariably become a very costly plan”, noting that the creation of the basic plan was a way found by lawmakers to offer the population an affordable alternative to access healthcare.

Even so, Minister Salomão’s decision was considered an advance by the lawyer. “The minister’s vote demonstrates a jurisprudential maturity on the legal structure created by the legislator for health plans,” he said, understanding that the minister’s position respects what was decided by Congress.

EREsp 1,886,929

EREsp 1,889,704