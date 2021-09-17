TCU suspends connection works between CPTM and Guarulhos airport

Minister Vital do Rêgo, of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), suspended on Thursday, 16, the amendment signed between the Bolsonaro government and the concessionaire of the Airport of Guarulhos, which provides for the implementation of a rail transport to connect the airport with the Line 13-Jade station, of the Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM). The agreement was closed at the beginning of September, with works expected to start in January. According to the additive, the responsibility for the construction and operation of the so-called automated People Mover (APM) would lie with GRU Airport, which operates the airport.

By suspending the addendum, the TCU minister stated that there are no comparative studies that demonstrate the pre-feasibility stage and the reach of the public interest to guide the choice of the APM system. The minister’s decision will be valid until the TCU expresses its opinion on the merits of the process.

According to Vital do Rêgo, who supported a statement from the technical area to suspend the agreement, the documents delivered to the court during the process “are permeated with uncertainties and inconsistencies.”

“In public administration, solutions are not chosen just because they are state-of-the-art or because they are the cheapest. There is a composition of evaluations along the way, in which it is necessary to price the service level, objectives aligned with the conception of effective public policy demand for that type of transport, the possibility of subsidies over time, environmental costs, among others,” said the minister.

According to the government, the work would cost R$271.7 million, which would be deducted from the annual concession paid by the airport concessionaire to the Union.

lack of transparency

By suspending the amendment that would enable a rail connection between Guarulhos Airport (SP) and the Line 13-Jade station, of the Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM), Minister Vital do Rêgo, of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) , made a series of criticisms of the progress of the process in government. The minister stated that there was “hurry” despite any consideration by the TCU and that, despite the project being relevant and priority, nothing would justify the “running” and “total lack of transparency” of those involved.

Vital do Rêgo complained about the fact that the court did not have the opportunity to previously comment on the amendment, before the government and the concessionaire proceeded with the signature. According to him, when the TCU was informed by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) about the approval of the term, it was emphasized to the Court that the signature between the government and the company would only follow after a statement by the court.

“At no time did we receive any invitation to a meeting or urgent request for the analysis of documentation that, at all times, was informed that it would be complemented”, said the minister, according to whom there was no need for such an impasse to be created once his cabinet was “open for dialogue”.

“In the certainty that all this can be explained, I prefer to believe that there is certainly a lack of information regarding the rite of analysis of this TCU on the part of those who inadvertently took this decision. faith,” continued Vital do Rêgo.

The minister’s decision is valid until the TCU pronounces itself on the merits of the process. For Vital do Rêgo, who was based on a statement from the technical area of ​​the Court, the effective reach of the public interest to justify the choice of the APM system in the project was not demonstrated.

“There are still mismatches of information, lack of conclusive positioning and many points not answered by the actors involved,” he said. I understand that the managers will directly present to this TCU the analysis of the APM’s global viability, in comparison with alternatives, without shifting the responsibility from one to the other at all times, as Anac and the SAC do”, demanded the minister .