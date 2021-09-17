TCU suspends Guarulhos People Mover implementation project

One week after being signed by Ministry of Infrastructure and GRU Airport, the contractual amendment that provides for the construction of the system people mover at Guarulhos Airport was suspended by court Union accounts (TCU).

The case’s rapporteur, Minister Vital do Rêgo determined that the contractual amendment loses its effect until the matter is judged by the TCU, which also asks for comparative studies with other transport alternatives, the reach of the public interest in choosing this system and the updated costs of investment.

TCU also wants to hear from GRU Airport if the amendment is canceled and ANAC sends “new price proposals for the companies selected for the implementation of the project, any changes in the risk matrix, as well as the impacts on the economic and financial rebalancing of the contract of concession signed with GRU Airport”.



Trampling and total lack of transparency





The order published by Minister Vital do Rêgo this Thursday (16) shows that the federal government decided to take the People Mover project forward without a legal understanding of the legal feasibility of changing the concession contract with GRU Airport.

In TCU’s view, it is not even clear whether a transport system of this kind is really the best option for linking with the Line 13-Jade of CPTM.

AeroGRU People Mover Project

For the rapporteur, comparative studies “that would bring the best solution for federal spending” were lacking. Vital do Rêgo was also surprised by the fact that ANAC had suggested that the amendment would be signed after a statement from the TCU, which ended up not happening.

According to him, the Court’s technical team learned about the signing of the amendment on Monday, September 6, but it was made official two days later in a public ceremony at Guarulhos Airport.

The rapporteur acknowledges that there was no need for prior approval by the TCU to sign the amendment, however, he said he hoped that the managers responsible for the project would seek the approval of the court before moving on.

“I thought a lot about what would be the best measure to solve this impasse. I understand that this project can be relevant and prioritized, but nothing justifies this blunder and the total lack of transparency on the part of those involved”, said Vital do Rêgo.

“I would like to point out that sending a communication informing that I will sign an amendment within 3 days, the formalization of which depends on the assessment of this TCU on documentation that proves the feasibility of the undertaking, without waiting for the manifestation of this Plenary, sounds, at least, imprudent”, he continued.

“In the certainty that all this can be explained, I prefer to believe that there is certainly a lack of information regarding the rite of analysis of this TCU on the part of those who inadvertently took this decision. Otherwise, it would be a case of evident bad faith”, he added.



No citation to AeroGRU





The rapporteur argues that “solutions are not chosen just because they are state-of-the-art or because they are the cheapest” and that it is necessary to price the level of service, objectives aligned with the conception of public policy, effective demand for that type of transport, possibility of subsidies over time, environmental costs, among others.

The Minister was also surprised by the fact that the draft of the amendment did not mention AeroGRU as carrying out the work, indicating that the impasse between GRU Airport and ANAC was already resolved.

Finally, the TCU alleges that there was time for the federal government to produce documents and studies to prove the project’s viability, as it determined the sending of this information in March.

The suspension of the amendment, according to him, aims to prevent GRU Airport from entering into a contract with AeroGRU under the risk of TCU not authorizing the change in the concession.