Teenager is apprehended on suspicion of helping friends to kill a young girl found in the forest of Goiânia | Goiás

A 16-year-old teenager was apprehended this Thursday afternoon (16), suspected of helping friends to kill 18-year-old Ariane de Oliveira, who was found in a forest in Goiânia. According to police chief Marcos Gomes, who is investigating the case, the girl is suspected of having stabbed the victim.

“She would have stabbed the victim too. It would be together inside the car”, said the delegate.

The victim was missing for seven days after going out for a snack with friends and had his body found in a forest in the Jaó sector on August 31st. According to the delegate, the suspects planned the crime a day earlier.

Three friends of hers were arrested on Wednesday (15) suspected of the crime. They are: Jeferson Cavalcante Rodrigues, 22, Raíssa Nunes Borges, 19, and Enzo Jacomini Carneiro Matos, 18, who uses the name Freya.

O G1 could not find out who represents the suspects’ defense to ask for a position on the case until the last update of this report.

Ariane Bárbara Laureano de Oliveira, 18 years old, in Goiânia, Goiás

According to the investigations, they acted because one of the investigated believed she was a psychopath and the way she thought of finding out if she actually had a disorder would be to kill a person and assess how she would feel afterwards.

The teenager was sent to the Police Precinct for Investigation of Infractions (Depai), which should keep the investigations. The delegate informed that he should hear from her this afternoon and could not give further details about her alleged involvement in the crime.

The delegate responsible for the case, Marcos Gomes explained how the trio organized itself to commit the crime inside a car:

They made a list of three possible victims and they chose Ariane because she was small , therefore easier to hold, if resisted;

, therefore easier to hold, if resisted; The friends called the victim for a snack and picked her up at home – Ariane had told her mother that she would come back later;

– Ariane had told her mother that she would come back later; Jeferson was responsible for taking the car, lining the trunk with garbage bags (to take the body to the place where it would be left) and provide the knives;

with garbage bags (to take the body to the place where it would be left) and provide the knives; They they put on a song about homicide to play during the tour and, at a given moment, the driver snapped his fingers , which the Civil Police discovered was the indication for Ariane to be killed;

and, at a given moment, , which the Civil Police discovered was the indication for Ariane to be killed; “Jeferson was the driver, Enzo was in the passenger seat and Raisa was in the backseat with the victim. First Enzo hanged the victim, then Raisa stabbed ”, described the delegate.

Enzo Jacomini, Jeferson Rodrigues and Raíssa Borges were arrested on suspicion of ritually killing a friend in Goiânia, Goiás

Ariane’s friends, says mother

The victim’s mother, Eliane Laureano said she knew the suspects, as they were friends of her daughter. On the day of the crime, she said that her daughter was already at home in her pajamas when they asked her out.

“Ariane went out a lot and always sent me videos with who she was with, including videos with them. That day, she was ready for bed and they took her out of the house. They called her to death,” he recalled.

