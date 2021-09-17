Thai taxis turn to gardens after falling demand during pandemic | Agribusiness

Thai taxi drivers decided to turn their cars into small gardens after the low supply by customers during social isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic. The plantations were made this week by workers from two taxi cooperatives.

The gardens were set up using garbage bags spread over bamboo frames. At the top, drivers added land and planted a variety of crops such as tomatoes, cucumbers and green beans.

The result looks more like an attractive art installation than a parking lot, and that’s one of the goals: to draw attention to the plight of taxi drivers and operators who have been severely hit by coronavirus tail-blocking measures.

Ratchapruk and Bovorn Taxi co-ops now have only 500 cars left on the streets of Bangkok, with 2,500 parked at a number of locations across the city, according to 54-year-old executive Thapakorn Assawalertkul.

2 of 4 Thai taxi drivers plant tomatoes, cucumbers and other crops on car roofs — Photo: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit Thai taxi drivers plant tomatoes, cucumbers and other crops on car roofs — Photo: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

With the streets of Bangkok, capital of Thailand, without movement until recently, there was a lot of competition for few passengers, resulting in a drop in drivers’ income..

Many are now unable to make daily vehicle payments, even after the charge has been reduced to 300 baht ($9.09), Thapakorn said. Then they left, leaving the cars in long lines.

Some drivers surrendered their cars and returned to their homes in rural areas when the pandemic first peaked in 2020 because they were too scared, he reported. Then, with the second wave, they gave up work and returned their cars.

“Some left their cars at places like gas stations and called us to pick them up,” Thapakorn recalled.

3 of 4 Crops help taxi drivers feed their families — Photo: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit Plantations help taxi drivers feed their families — Photo: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

With new outbreaks of the virus this year, co-ops have lost even more workers as thousands of cars were delivered by their drivers, he says.

New infections in Thailand have reached just under 15,000 in recent days, after peaking above 23,400 in mid-August.

The government hopes the country is recovering from this wave, which has been the deadliest so far, being responsible for 97% of all cases in the country and over 99% of their deaths. In total, Thailand has confirmed 1.4 million cases and more than 14,000 deaths.

The situation has left taxi companies in financial jeopardy, struggling to repay loans on the purchase of their fleets. Ratchapruk and Bovorn co-ops owe about 2 billion baht ($60.8 million), Thapakorn said. The government has so far offered no direct financial support.

“If we don’t get help soon, we’re in real trouble,” he told the Associated Press on Thursday (16)

4 out of 4 Gardens are made of black canvas and earth. — Photo: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit Gardens are made of black canvas and earth. — Photo: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

the taxi gardens do not offer an alternative revenue stream. Co-op employees, who were supposed to accept cuts in wages, now take turns caring for the newly built gardens.

“The garden is both an act of protest and a way to feed my team during this difficult period,” said Thapakorn. “Thailand has been through political turmoil for many years and a major flood in 2011, but business has never been so dire.”