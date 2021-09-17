Thais Fersoza and Michel Teló enjoy family shopping and their children’s beauty draws attention

Two cute! Melinda and Teodoro stole the show during a leisurely day with the dads; Look

Thais Fersoza and Michel Teló enjoyed the afternoon of this Thursday (16) as a family.

The couple was seen very well accompanied by Melinda and Theodore while strolling through the mall, in Rio de Janeiro, and attracted attention by the new physicist.

It’s just that they’re both now investing heavily in their fitness routine. Thinner, they impressed fans with the change. Recently, Fersoza even told about the process of losing weight after the pregnancy of two children. She revealed that only now, five years later, has she managed to reach the weight she had before the pregnancies.

“With a lot of patience, dedication and monitoring, I returned to the weight I had before the pregnancies. People find it strange because I spent a lot of time pregnant and postpartum, I think they forgot what I was like”, told at the time.

Another highlight in the clicks was the cuteness and beauty of the little ones. The two behaved very well while wearing their masks and put on a show of sympathy. Beautiful right?

YOU RELEASED THE VERB!

Thais Fersoza answered some questions from his followers this Thursday (09) and said whether some rumors are true or false.

First, some internet users asked questions about her weight loss, then about the crisis in her marriage with Michel Telo.

Look!

Photos: Edson Aipim / AgNews

