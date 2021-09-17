The economic team’s projection for inflation in 2021 rises and falls by 8%

The federal government’s economic team again raised the official projection for inflation in 2021. According to the Macrofiscal Bulletin of the Ministry of Economy, released this Thursday (16), the current expectation is that the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) close the year at 7.9%. In the previous edition of the document, published in July, the forecast was for inflation of 5.9%.

If confirmed, the value exceeds the target ceiling stipulated by the National Monetary Council (CMN). While the center of the inflation target this year is 3.75%, the tolerance range of 1.5 percentage points leaves a margin for the IPCA to vary between 2.25% and 5.25%.

For next year, the IPCA projection went from 3.5% to 3.75%, also above the center of the inflation target of 3.5% in 2022, but within the upper limit of 1.5 points above (5%). Even so, it is the first time that the government’s estimate for the index for next year is above the center of the target. In the previous edition of the Bulletin, the Ministry of Monetary Policy (SPE) highlighted the convergence towards the center of the inflation target from 2022.

The SPE maintains the assessment that inflationary pressure was more strongly impacted by variations in the monitored group. “In the 12-month period up to August, this group registered an increase of 13.69%. This increase is due to significant increases in the prices of fuel and electricity, in view of the readjustments in the price of gas and changes in the tariff flags, respectively”, he observes.

In turn, the financial market already estimates inflation at 8%. When the target is not met, the Central Bank has to write a public letter explaining the reasons. This is because the main tool to pursue the inflation target is the basic interest rate, the Selic, defined by the BC’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom).

GDP performance

The Ministry of Economy maintained the 5.3% high estimate for the performance of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021. The number is the same as the one released in July.

The value is better than the expectation of the financial market, whose median projections retreated to 5.04% earlier this week, according to the latest edition of the weekly Focus Bulletin.

“The maintenance of the projection for the current year is due to the continuity of the economic recovery that has been taking place, as shown by the coincident activity indicators”, highlights the folder, which expects an “important contribution” from the services sector to economic growth in the second half of the year.

The Bulletin also lists the good statistical loading of 2020, the favorable international scenario, high savings rate, the rapid recovery of investment, the robust credit market and the reduction in the unemployment rate in the informal sector with the recovery of services and the advance of vaccination as positive factors for boosting growth in 2021.

At the same time, the high degree of uncertainty caused by the risk of an eventual resurgence of the pandemic and the water risk is highlighted. “As in any projection, there is uncertainty inherent in estimates for the prospective horizon”, he ponders.

Also according to the economic team, as of 2022, the GDP growth projection is 2.5%, with expectation of “positive effects of the pro-market reforms and the fiscal consolidation process”.