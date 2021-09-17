‘The Farm 13: Bil gossips and ex-BBBs drop hints on the web; understand the bullshit | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Bil Araújo gossips and ex-BBBs react

Former BBC Bil Araújo, who now participates in “A Fazenda 13”, stirred up social networks this Thursday (16) by making “gossip” about his former colleagues in the confinement of Globo’s reality show.

Bil Araújo attacked rapper Karol Conká and said that “everything shown on the show is true” and that he intends to stay away from the singer. “At the beginning, she was just heart, but she couldn’t hold back afterwards. Holding the character (…) Being human doesn’t do what she did, very heavy. It was extremely heavy,” said Arcrebiano to Mussunzinho.

After the repercussion of the “gossip”, Karol Conká used his official Twitter profile to post an emoji laughing and the influencer’s fans took it as indirect.

“You’re always toxic! That’s what your fans like!”, wrote an Arcrebian fan. “Mamacita if Bil went on a vacation with an ex would you leave the sea for our entertainment?” asked a netizen.

Who also used Twitter to drop indirects was Kerline. The ex-BBB, who revealed an affair with Bil and later saw the influencer deny it, published a series of controversial tweets.

“I tried to warn, but a little body deceives so many people, right,” Kerline began. “Imagine if they knew about the Mass a rosary,” he added.

Arcrebiano fans accused Kerline of wanting to promote himself on top of the “The 13 Farm” contestant. “Kerline here between us, why do you come back to this subject straight away? Is it to gain media? Was it already forgotten?”, asked a netizen.

Kerline recently accused Bil Araújo of being a “scrooge” for denying his involvement with her. “I made a point of saying on Twitter that I hadn’t hooked up with him. And I woke up with messages [do Bil] on my whatsapp complaining. I thought he was a dick yes. Blocked me, stopped following, a lot of childishness, immaturity. I did not do nothing. On the contrary, I always had respect for him. And him sending me these messages as if I did it on purpose. What was I going to win? Just a headache,” Kerline said.

I tried to warn but a little body deceives so many people, right — Kerline Cardoso (@kerlinecardoso) September 16, 2021

the Lord gave me the wisdom to shut my mouth and not work with prints amen amen amen amen 🎬 — Kerline Cardoso (@kerlinecardoso) September 16, 2021

I’M INDIGNANT WITH SO MUCH LIE Q TO SEE IT Ñ IT’S POSSIBLE THAT COURAGE VEI DESERVES THE OSCAR 🅰️🅰️🅰️ — Kerline Cardoso (@kerlinecardoso) September 16, 2021