The Farm: ‘I suffered so fucking much*’, says Bil about suffering prejudice for being beautiful

Bil Araújo vented about the criticism he received on the internet. The model, who is confined to the reality show “A Fazenda”, said he was criticized for joining another program and even for being handsome.

in conversation with Tati Breaks Shack and Mileide Mihaile, the model, former participant of “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both from Rede Globo, declared that he did not see any sense in the attacks by haters received by the decision to accept the invitation of “A Fazenda 2021”.

“There is no reason why. The guys say: ‘Hey, Bil in another reality show taking the place of other people’. Guys, I didn’t come and knock on anyone’s door, no. They invited me, it’s not my fault, they invited me and I accepted.”

Then, the pawn stated that he has also suffered a lot in his life with judgments related to the standard of beauty required by society.

“People judge in a totally different way. Tell you something: beautiful people also suffer. Beautiful people also have a history. It’s fuck*. I’ve suffered like hell**. If I tell my story, fuck*.”

