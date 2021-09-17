The Gathering releases cinematic trailer for Innistrad’s new collection

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt is now available at MTG Arena!

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, the new collection of Magic: The Gathering has already arrived at MTG Arena, bringing werewolves, vampires and the horrors that await and one of the most beloved plans in the card game multiverse. The launch of the new set of cards was accompanied by an incredible cinematic trailer.

The preview shows how in Innistrad even humans can be monstrous, featuring a lord in charge of an orphanage, but who enjoys exploring and terrorizing the children in his domain. After a touch of magic, revenge comes in the form of little werewolves that finally put an end to the man.

Watch below:

As usual, along with the new collection, we will have new mechanics coming to the game, increasing the strategic combinations to be able to defeat your enemies.

Some letters from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt have the mechanics Day and night, changing the period when a certain condition is met and causing specific interactions.

disturb ensures that cards sent to the graveyard can return if the ability cost is paid, reappearing in a new, disturbed version, whose card will be exiled when the creature is destroyed.

Finally, we have the Convent, which proves that unity is strength, guaranteeing improvements and new abilities when three different powers are on the battlefield.

Watch the video explaining all the mechanics below:

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt is now available in the free game Magic: The Gathering Arena. The collection debuts in physical format on September 24th.

