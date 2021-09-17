The main news and changes • Eurogamer.pt

After a summer eager for football to return, we are already seeing our favorite teams play in our beloved stadiums, but we have not yet started the new virtual football season. That will happen within days, when FIFA 22 hits stores and allows us to finally discover the advances made by EA Sports these past few months.

If you’re going to play FIFA 22, especially on a next-gen console, you’ll enjoy loads of new features and exclusive technologies, such as Hypermotion, that will let you discover an even more exciting version of virtual football from EA Sports. However, there are many other new features applied to Career mode, VOLTA and even FUT that will arouse curiosity.

EA Sports has already revealed new features such as the possibility of turning off opponents’ celebrations or the fact that we have for the first time a woman commenting on the games as some highlights that are waiting for you in FIFA 22, but there are numerous other new features that have been implemented in this new edition of the popular football game series.

These news were revealed by EA Sports throughout the summer and we had the opportunity to attend a special event dedicated to FIFA 22 where we saw the main responsible for the game talking about what differentiates this year’s game from previous ones. Now, you can discover these main news on a single page for a more comfortable reading about what EA Sports positions as the great arguments of FIFA 22.

hypermotion FIFA 22 is positioned as the foundation for the next 5 years of the series and Hypermotion technology holds a large part of the responsibility for that ambition. Hypermotion is the watchword in FIFA 22, with which EA Sports hopes to demonstrate how the PS5, Xbox Series and Stadia versions of the game will show with great feedback the advances over the previous game and even the previous generation of consoles. EA Sports enthusiastically described to us what Hypermotion represents for FIFA 22 and how it promises to take player animation and behavior to a new level. hypermotion represents the movement capture of 22 players simultaneously and in real time, which allows to capture the players playing with total naturalness as if they were in a series match, leaving behind the previous process of having a single athlete perform the movements when requested. It’s much more natural, unpredictable and dynamic. The result is greater fluidity of movement, a more natural behavior of virtual players and even greater ability to calculate the behavior of the ball and players for a greater sense of reality. FIFA 22 technology manages to deal much better with the unpredictability of football and this will result in football that is more authentic and much less robotic, thanks to an unbelievable amount of animations and behaviors. Full Team Authentic Motion is the term used to describe the total refreshment of FIFA’s animations, with more than 10,000 new moves, ML – Flow is the learning algorithm that analyzes player behaviors and movements to make FIFA 22 more dynamic, Tactical IA is the form to explain that defensive AI was rewritten from scratch and EA Sports even uses terms like Kinect Air Battles or Composed Ball Control to describe improvements achieved when the machine analyzes and learns from players in real life.

Revamped Career Mode with RPG elements Players have long wanted significant enhancements to Career Mode, and FIFA 22 promises to deliver just that. Among the new features of this FIFA 22 mode, one of the highlights is the possibility to create your own club and enjoy new mechanics when playing from the player’s perspective. We have an article entirely dedicated to Career Mode, but we want to highlight again EA Sports’ approach, which sought greater authenticity. As a player who will have to prove his talent, you’ll start many games on the bench and as a young athlete looking for world stardom you’ll have to fulfill goals to gain the coach’s trust and more playing time. EA Sports will encourage you to play better and fulfill objectives to gain XP (experience points) and for each new level unlocked, you will receive Skill Points. Whether training, playing or fulfilling goals, you’ll earn XP and you’ll be able to use those PH in the skill tree to unlock new improvements for your player and achieve an even more noticeable level of growth. There is even a Perks system that you can equip to help you accomplish your goals.

BACK with an arcade and crazy tone During the month of August, EA Sports talked to us about BACK and how they removed the career mode from street football to make it a more arcade experience that will make you remember what SEGA did with their sports games in the 90s . In FIFA 22, VOLTA aims to instill a greater sense of adrenaline, convey the feeling of an immediate and easy way to play, completely different from football 11. The functionality “skill meter“, which rewards you for the good game, good passes, stunts and above all encourages you to play with magic on your feet and Signature Abilities, super special abilities that can be activated when their respective bar is full are good examples of this. However, the biggest demonstration of these new efforts is the BACK Arcade, less competitive confrontations that take on the tone of “Party Games” so that even the least used of players can feel curiosity and immediate fun. Examples such as Dodgeball, Foot Tennis, Disco Lava, Quick Strike, Wall Ball Elimination, Team Keepaway, Target Gallery and Corner Scramble are evidence of the new ambitions for uncommitted and even “silly” fun that VOLTA must provide to players.

DualSense and PS5 3D Audio used for greater immersion We haven’t got our hands on FIFA 22 yet, but EA Sports has particularly focused on the capabilities of the PlayStation 5 controller and 3D audio to take immersion to new heights, promising to go further than what was done in this year’s edition past. FIFA 21 received an update to take advantage of the PS5 months after launch and despite using DualSense features, it wasn’t made from scratch with them in mind. This changes to FIFA 22 which was built already with knowledge of what the PS5 controller allows. EA Sports says FIFA 22 is the first game in the series made with a special focus on current generation consoles and if you’re going to play it on PlayStation 5, your DualSense will help you feel more immersed. The team worked to further improve their integration and it was revealed that the haptic feedback on PS5 helps you feel even more every touch, shot or even when the ball touches the net, all for you to feel even more adrenaline as you recreate real football in FIFA 22. Regarding the use of 3D Audio, EA Sports says it is within what it considers to be efforts to humanize and make the FIFA experience more realistic, both on and off the virtual turf. EA Sports told us that fans can completely change the atmosphere of a match and can get even louder when the team is winning or even leave the stadium if the team is losing close to 90 minutes. You will be able to feel even more all this energy through the sound, either with the screams of your teammates coming from the direction where they are or with the support of the fans around you.

FUT Heroes Last August, EA Sports spoke to us in detail about the main points to boost FUT 22, an especially important side for EA Sports as it is one of the biggest sources of additional revenue for the entire company. In light of this, however controversial the subject, it is understandable that the company devotes immense time and attention to one of the modes most loved by the gaming community. Promising to react more than ever to community feedback to make FUT less demanding and time consuming, in its competitive aspect, supported by a more dynamic social side, EA Sports has placed in FUT Heroes one of the biggest highlights in the FUT 22 promotion before game hit stores. These are new cards with a very specific and simple purpose, promising to become very coveted goals. To date, 19 letters have been announced FUT Heroes and its purpose is to celebrate the most memorable players through new items that represent unforgettable moments in their careers. and that to this day are remembered. According to EA Sports, “FUT Heroes have a unique league-specific chemistry to which the specific heroic moment is connected, providing a green Club link to any player within the same league plus the usual national team link, find new ways to build your dream team and recreate some of football’s most famous moments in FUT 22.

Pro Clubs will allow you to play as a woman For many, this may not sound like a big deal, but in an era where more and more women are playing video games and many love to feel that their partners or family members show an interest in their hobby, it’s an important new development for FIFA 22 players . The FIFA series already lets you play women’s football, but until now they were restricted to selections in Quick Match Mode and VOLTA, but now, for the first time, you can choose to create and customize a female athlete in Pro Clubs and take it to the pitch in mixed matches with teams of 11 fighting for eternal glory. Pro Clubs mode is an online mode that lets you create a character and play in any position in a team made up of two teams of 11 players, each in their own position.