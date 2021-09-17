The match between Brazil and Uruguay for the qualifiers will have fans at the Arena da Amazônia

The government of Amazonas and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) have defined that the match between Brazil and Uruguay, scheduled for October 14 at Arena da Amazônia, will have the presence of fans. The audience will be limited to 30% of the stadium capacity.

The South American derby is valid for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, which will take place in Qatar.

The paying public and guests are between 30%, which corresponds to around 12 thousand people. According to the state government, the CBF will also disclose the ticket sales scheme.

For the fans to return, safety protocols will be complied with, such as the mandatory use of masks and social distancing. Other definitions about the sporting event will come out after a new meeting with the CBF, which should take place next week.

According to the governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima, the presence of the public was possible because of the advance of vaccination against Covid-19.

The preparation of Arena da Amazônia for the match will be the responsibility of both the CBF and the government of Amazonas.

100% campaign

The Brazilian team has an excellent campaign in the Qualifiers, with eight victories in eight games.

In the last match valid for the competition, Brazil beat Peru 2-0 and reached 24 points, which extended the distance to second place, Argentina, which totaled 18 points.

In third and fourth places are Uruguay and Ecuador, with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

The forecast is that the Brazilians will face, on October 7th, the Venezuelan team, which is in last place in the competition, with just four points. The match will be in the neighboring country.

On October 10, the opponent will be Colombia, placed fifth, also away from home.