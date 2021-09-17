The next Tesla may already be with us: meet the startup Lucid – Época Negócios

+



Lucid is an electric car startup named by analysts as the new Tesla (Photo: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News/Getty Images)

In a report to investors, the Bank of America analyst (Bofa) John Murphy drew attention to a startup of eletric cars call Lucid. According to the executive, the automaker could become “the next Tesla” and the main competitor of other companies in the sector, such as Rivian, Ford and GM.

For Murphy, Lucid has established itself in the market as one of the “most legitimate” electric car companies and has many key ingredients for success, such as “innovative technology, attractive product and brand, and impressive management,” according to Business Insider.

The analyst cites the Lucid Air model, launched in early September at a starting price of $77,400. According to Autoweek, the reach of the vehicle’s premium edition, called Lucid Air Dream, exceeds the company’s estimates and reaches 520 miles – about 836 km – with a full charge. The model’s success is great, so much so that pre-orders are sold out.

Murphy’s report came a day after the analyst at Morgan Stanley Adam Jones has stated, in a note to investors, that Lucid is a “superpremium” electric car company, but that the competition in this market may be too great for the startup.

According to Jones, Lucid and Israeli Ree Automotive face “greater execution risk that impacts risk or reward for investors.”

Murphy, however, is more optimistic, including with the startup’s share price. He set a goal of $30 as a goal, while Jones set it at $12.

Lucid Group went public on Nasdaq earlier this year with a merger with Churchill Capital IV Corp and was valued at $24 billion.

