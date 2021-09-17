The origin of the controversy over adolescent vaccination

× Reproduction: Marcelo Queiroga/Twitter

Jair Bolsonaro asked Marcelo Queiroga for a position about the vaccination of teenagers on Tuesday (14), while watching the Young Pan’s Pocket program “The Drops on the Is”. The information was released live by the broadcaster’s commentator Augusto Nunes.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health excluded from the national immunization program against Covid people aged 12 to 17 who do not have comorbidities, retreating from an orientation given on the 2nd.

During the program, the commentator Ana Paula Henkel, Ana Paula do Vôlei, quoted an excerpt from “National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination Against Covid-19” from the Ministry of Health that contraindicates immunization for children under 18.

The text, last updated on the 13th, states:

“Attention: it is recommended that, before any vaccination, the information provided by the manufacturer(s) about the vaccine(s) to be administered is verified in the package insert(s) and the respective manufacturer(s) (s). So far, in Brazil, vaccination against covid-19 is not indicated for individuals under 18 years of age.”

The document, posted on August 14th, remains available on the folder’s website.

In September 12th, a technical note from the Ministry of Health authorized the vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities. The document was deleted on Wednesday (15).

After quoting the excerpt from the plan, the commentator mentioned data from the US Centers for Disease Control about the increase in cases of myocarditis after applying the second dose and defended that teenagers were not immunized.

“Vaccines may have shown efficacy or protection for the elderly, but the numbers that show children and adolescents who contract Covid ‘do not match’ with the risks of vaccines.”

The CDC itself states that, despite the rare cases, teenagers should not fail to be vaccinated.

Ana Paula he argued that Queiroga should go public to give explanations about which he considered a contradiction in the folder on the use of Pfizer’s vaccine.

In view of the statements, Jair Bolsonaro, who accompanied the program, got in touch with Augusto Nunes. According to the commentator, the president he said he had talked to Queiroga, and the minister would have asked to advise that the immunizing agent would be for “minors with comorbidity who want to get the vaccine”.

“The president himself, who follows the program, he spoke with Minister Queiroga and asked him to pass the information on to all of us and to all those who are following, according to which the vaccine is only available to minors with comorbidity who want to have the vaccine. We are even trying to contact Minister Queiroga, but we’re not succeeding”, said Augustus.

Minutes later, the minister of Health himself sent an audio that was reproduced by the station.

“In relation to vaccination against Covid-19 for adolescents, there is a law, approved by the National Congress, which places adolescents as a priority group, as long as it is approved by Anvisa and within the regulation of the Ministry of Health. the Ministry of Health included adolescents with comorbidities as a priority group.. So, those who have comorbidities will use the Pfizer vaccine, which is the vaccine registered with Anvisa and approved for this purpose.”

At live from yesterday, Queiroga admitted that the request came from Bolsonaro to review vaccination for adolescents. The president, however, said it was just one “recommendation”.

In the official note on the decision that excluded adolescents without comorbidities from the national immunization program on Thursday, the Ministry of Health states that the new guidance “is based, among other factors, in scientific evidence that consider the low risk of death or more serious cases of Covid-19 in this audience”.

“We have these children and teenagers who took these vaccines that were not recommended for them”, said Queiroga, in a press conference.

