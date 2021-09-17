The purchase of Skoob expands Americanas’ performance in the book market and is a gateway for recurring customers, analysts assess

Skoob (Photo: Disclosure – UEM)

SAO PAULO – Americanas (AMER3) informed this Thursday (16) that it has acquired, through its subsidiary IF Capital, Skoob, the largest Brazilian social network for readers, with more than 8 million users. The transaction amount was not informed.

With the acquisition, the e-commerce giant hopes to accelerate sales of books over the internet, a category that is usually a gateway for new customers and has a high recurrence of purchases.

Launched in 2009, Skoob offers a virtual library that allows the organization of readings (completed and desired), production of reviews and evaluation of literary works. It is possible to interact with other readers, publishers and authors. The platform and the app also have interactivity with other social networks.

“You reviews are important sales levers, increasing the conversion of the book category by up to 40%, a segment of Brazilian e-commerce that stands out as a gateway for new customers, with a CAC (customer acquisition cost) 3.6 times lower than the average, in addition to having a purchase frequency 50% higher than the sector average”, wrote Americanas, in a statement to the market.

The news was well received by financial market analysts. On the stock exchange, however, AMER3 shares retreated about 3.69% around 10:55 am (Eastern time), traded at R$ 38.12, in the middle of the negative market day.

In XP’s assessment, the acquisition is in line with the company’s strategy of being more present in the daily lives of its customers, and contributes to an increase in the conversion of the book category and a reduction in the cost of acquiring customers.

“We see the transaction as positive, but it should not have a relevant financial impact on the results in the short term. We maintain our buy recommendation and target price for the end of 2021 of BRL 82 per share”, the analysts point out.

The acquisition was also welcomed by the analysis house Levante, which calls attention to the capture of additional synergies, bringing new opportunities for growth with operational efficiency.

According to the analysis team, the purchase makes it possible to leverage engagement, recurrence and reach new customers and contributes to accelerating the company’s three growth fronts: the Americanas base (e-commerce platforms); expansion initiatives focused on new markets; and investment in innovation, encouraging the use of new technologies and developing “disruptive” businesses.

In a report, Guide Investimentos writes that, although the value of the acquisition has not been revealed, the announcement is positive, as it expands Americanas’ ecosystem of operations, generating synergies and potentializing the cross-selling (crossed sale).

Guide recalls that Americanas’ last relevant acquisition was the purchase of Natural da Terra, for R$ 2.1 billion, giving entry to the fresh food sector.

