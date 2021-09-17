The target of criticism, Nos Tempos do Imperador re-recorded scenes with Princess Isabel · TV News

In Times of Emperor had its chapters revised and will need to re-record some scenes. Sequences with the story of Princess Isabel (Giulia Gayoso), responsible for signing the Lei Áurea in 1888, should be made again with adjustments. The six o’clock soap opera has been the target of harsh criticism from historians, black activists and the public.

The revision and re-recording of the chapters takes place after the entry of writer Nei Lopes, a researcher of Afro-Brazilian culture, on the team to advise the serials of authors Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, according to the column by Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globe.

One of the problems pointed out by viewers in relation to the telenovela is to give prominence and benevolent posture to the monarchy of Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) and to the white characters in the abolitionist struggle. There was, for example, a sequence in which Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) made Isabel promise to free the slaves when she was in power.

Due to the critics and the low audience of the plot, Globo will also resort to a discussion group with viewers to try to understand what is and what is not working in the telenovela.

In Tempos do Imperador is almost all recorded, but, as will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol, the cast will make different choices of endings. In other words, the public’s opinions can directly influence the outcomes chosen for each character. Studio recordings by the cast of Nos Tempos do Imperador are slated to come to an end on October 21st.

Author apologizes for error

Last month, Thereza Falcão apologized for the scene in which Jorge/Samuel (Michel Gomes) suggested that Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) suffered “reverse racism” in the telenovela at six on Globo.

In the chapter shown on August 21, Dom Olu (Rogério Brito) rejected receiving the aspiring doctor as a resident of Little Africa – a space of resistance for free and runaway blacks who need protection and shelter. The attitude of the king of the region generated revolt in Samuel, a former slave and boyfriend of the girl.

“Just because you’re white can’t you live in Little Africa? How do we want to have the same rights if we do to whites the same things they do to us?” claimed the boy at the scene, who quickly received a barrage of criticism in the social networks.

Faced with the repercussion, the author admitted the mistake and said: “It was terrible. We apologize a lot. When I saw the scene here at home, I said: what was that? All the chapters that aired until the 24th were written in 2018, recorded in the vast majority in 2019”.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

