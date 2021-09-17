“The technician liked it”; defender draws the attention of Fábio Carille and can be purchased by Santos from December

The Santos commander has carte blanche with Rueda to make any kind of request he thinks is necessary within the football department.

Santos needs to recover in the Brazilian championship to get further and further away from the relegation zone. After being eliminated in the Copa do Brasil, Peixão ‘joined up the pieces’ and only thinks about the game against Ceará, this Saturday (18), at 9 pm, away from home. Vozão is always a difficult opponent, especially playing within its domain.

Who has pleased the technician carille is the defender Danilo Boza, which drew attention during training and will start tomorrow (18). The information is from the portal Sports Gazette. The player has gained the confidence of the current Santos coach and, if he takes the chance, he should be one of the captain’s trusted men.

Remember that the defender has a loan contract only until December and Alvinegro Praiano will need to make a new deal if they want to keep him. As the player has been standing out during training and can become the first-place holder with Carille, this can help the Santos board to try to stay with the athlete permanently..

When Peixão hit Mirassol, a call option was signed in the contract. The defender is well adapted to the club and would also like to stay. President Andres Rueda will wait a little longer to start thinking about the player’s future and the Santos coach will be decisive in that regard.

If Carille really wants to stay with the defender, the Fish will look for her purchase and find a way to close the best deal possible. Danilo Boza is only 23 years old and has everything to grow his income even more in the hands of the new Fish Technical Committee.