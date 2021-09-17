The Week, the ballad that made SP’s gay night more shameless, closes its doors – 09/16/2021 – Bars and nights

This Thursday (19) marks the end of one of the landmarks of the gay night in São Paulo. The traditional nightclub The Week announced on social networks the end of activities at its home in São Paulo. Inaugurated in September 2004 in Lapa, on the west side of the city, the club suffered since last year from the crisis caused in the sector by the Covid-19 pandemic and had its space sold to a construction company.

“We honored all our commitments until we reached the inevitable: the sale of our physical space in São Paulo to a construction company, making it impossible to continue this resumption of events,” stated the group’s statement posted on social networks.

The Week marked São Paulo’s gay night with a space that had more than 3,000 square meters and received more than 2,500 people per night — all crammed along the slopes, floors and even the pool that existed in the space. The ballad certainly held the title of place with the most shirtless people per square meter in São Paulo.

One of the favorite destinations of the LGBTQIA+ public who wanted to show off their body and muscles, the place was mainly on Saturdays, the day of the “Babylon” party, named after the homonymous nightclub from the series “Os Assudos”, and was one of those responsible for the gay night paulistana to be more shameless.

Although it didn’t revolutionize the LGBTQIA+ night like Madame Satã or A Lôca, The Week, founded by André Almada, attracted famous people, was known for its rows that doubled the block, for parties with garish productions and for having inspired other clubs that came and went , the case of G Club, Lust and Freak Club, for example.

The end of the São Paulo matrix now leaves only the unit in Lapa in Rio de Janeiro. “Our unit in Rio de Janeiro will be ready to open as soon as the competent authorities authorize us to operate”, highlights the publication.

At the end of last year, Almada had already stated on social networks that nightclubs needed a plan back, with or without vaccine, “otherwise we will succumb”.

“We have been closed for 15 months and every effort is being made for a safe recovery. Like The Week, thousands of establishments are experiencing the same difficulties. I understand that it is not a question of competitiveness or vanity, but of survival,” he told this newspaper in May of this year.

Unable to function since March of last year, many spaces linked to nightlife have closed in São Paulo. The remaining clubs in the city started to look for alternatives, such as offering meals and placing tables on the dancefloor, where the public should be seated.