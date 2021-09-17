This Saturday (18th) is the D-Day of vaccination against Covid-19 for adolescents aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities and severe disabilities | Cáceres News

The Municipality of Cáceres, through the Municipal Health Department, taking another leap in quality in the immunization of its population in times of pandemic, holds next Saturday (18), on the Unemat Campus, Cavalhada district, the D-Day of vaccination against to Covid-19.

The big news is that adolescents from 12 to 17 years old with comorbidities (diabetic, hypertensive, obese or respiratory problems) or serious and permanent disabilities, presenting a medical report or prescription will be vaccinated. And, for those who took the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine until the 7th of July last year, they will also be able to get immunized in this action.

According to the municipal secretary of Health, Elis Fernanda de Melo Silva, care begins with young people with comorbidities, serious disabilities and deprived of freedom. Afterwards, everyone will be immunized.

Elis explains that the measure was taken to try to speed up the pace of vaccination against the disease. “Cáceres is well advanced in the immunization of its population, now with the vaccination of adolescents with comorbidities from 12 to 17 years of age and the second dose for a portion of the population, we have made a leap in the number of vaccinated people and have further improved our statistics”, he said. Elis Fernanda.

The coordinator of primary care, Silvia Ortiz, advised that to get vaccinated, people must present personal documents, SUS card and proof of residence in Cáceres. Silvinha also made a point of emphasizing the partnership of all teams at the health units and the surveillance for the realization of D-Day.

For Mayor Eliene Liberato Dias, this mass vaccination action is very important for the closure of the vaccination schedule, avoiding the worsening of Covid-19.

Eliene calls on the prestigious population in this Saturday campaign to attend Unemat to be vaccinated. “We are making every effort to vaccinate the entire population, so I want to warn people who have already taken the first dose, don’t forget to check the calendar for the second one, pay attention to the calendar and the information in the media, as only in one dose we cannot have full efficiency. The vaccine saves lives”, concluded Mayor Eliene.

